Ex-LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman's son offers financial advice to people who made money in Crypto

Greg Norman Jr., a son of ex-LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman, recently shared tips to invest the profits that people gain through cryptocurrency. Norman Jr. is a businessman and founded Shark Wake Park, a waterpark enterprise that has multiple branches across the United States.
Former PGA Tour professional Greg Norman was the first CEO of LIV Golf until Scott O'Neil succeeded him early in 2025. The former Australian golfer's presence goes well beyond the golf course, as he runs multiple businesses such as a golf course designing company, a lifestyle apparel brand, a real estate enterprise, among others.
While his son Norman Jr. did not continue his father's golfing legacy, he followed in his footsteps in terms of business. After graduating with a business management degree, he worked in his father's company, Great White Shark Enterprises, before founding his own line of cable and waterparks in the USA.
Recently, Greg Norman Jr. decided to offer some financial advice to his followers on X, with some suggestions to those people who have made money through crypto to invest effectively. A U.S. financial newsletter, Wizard of SoHo, posed a question on X:
"People who have made $$$ in crypto do yall invest in non crypto stuff with your profits? Or set up traditional passive income etc? What yall got any tips?"
Norman Jr. answered this financial query from his own experience as he replied:
"Add to my existing businesses. Like my wake parks. Find new revenue sources that take very little overhead to run which add to bottom line. And real estate."
He also attached a photo of an under-construction site, seemingly of an upcoming branch of one of his waterparks.
The name for Greg Norman and his son's business comes from the former golfer's nickname, Great White Shark. The name was given because of his birthplace, which is also the native habitat of the shark. He was known by the nickname following his outstanding performance at the 1981 Masters, his debut at Augusta, where he finished fourth.
Greg Norman Jr. cheered for JJ Spaun after his U.S. Open victory
Though he has not chosen professional golf, Norman Jr. enjoys the game and follows it thoroughly, if his regular posts on X are any indication. While he cheered for Jon Rahm after his T7 finish at the major, he also celebrated J.J. Spaun's win at the 2025 U.S. Open in Oakmont.
Sharing a video clip of Spaun on X, Greg Norman Jr wrote:
"Post a 40 on first 9. Worst breaks imaginable. Rain delay. Reset. Go on to win the us open. Epic. Congrats JJ!"
J.J. Spaun claimed his maiden major victory at Oakmont and became the only player to post an under-par final score at the major this year, with a -1 par score.