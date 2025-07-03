Ex-LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman's son heads to play golf "straight out of the hospital" with "no sleep"

Greg Norman Jr., son of the ex-LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman, is an entrepreneur who owns a line of adventure waterparks called Shark Wake Park in the United States. Norman Jr.'s enterprise has branches across the country; North Myrtle Beach and West Palm Beach are two of them.
His father is a former golf professional who was active for nearly three decades on the PGA Tour and even stood at the No.1 world ranking for as long as 331 weeks. Norman served as the LIV Golf CEO since its establishment in 2021 until 2025, before Scott O'Neil succeeded him.
Norman Jr. and his wife, Michelle Victoria Norman, recently welcomed their "little man," Knox Gregory Norman. The couple got married in November 2023 and have a little girl, Jade. Days after his son Knox was born, Norman Jr. hit the golf course to compete at the Florida Am Match Play qualifier. He shared a screenshot of the scorecard, which displayed his name at T16, in his latest post on X and wrote:
"Straight out of the hospital for nearly a week after having Knox. No sleep. No practice or practice round, but I had to give the Florida Am Match Play qualifier a go. 4 birdies but a lot of mistakes to miss by 2 shots. Palm Beach County Am at the Park in week."
The Shark Wake Park CEO shared a picture of himself alongside his wife and kids to announce the birth of his son. Norman Jr. hailed his wife Michelle to be the 'warrior' as she gave premature birth to their second child. He wrote on X:
"Welcome the world, my Son! Knox Gregory Norman. Michelle was an absolute warrior!"
Greg Norman Jr. may not have followed in his father's footsteps in his career, but he is an avid golf fan and does not waste any opportunity to tee up at the golf course. He often shares his opinions and appreciations towards golfers on X during tournaments, be it the LIV Golf or the PGA Tour.
Greg Norman Jr. celebrated Keegan Bradley's Travelers Championship win
Keegan Bradley made a strong comeback after over a year of a winless run on the PGA Tour, to claim his second Travelers Championship victory in June. He defeated Tommy Fleetwood, who had held the lead for most of the week, by one stroke to seal the victory with a 15-under par 265.
Greg Norman Jr. commented on the U.S. Ryder Cup captain's recent win via X, as he wrote:
"Keegan was there to win. He was there to break Tommy's heart."
Bradley's win has brought up questions about his role as captain for the upcoming edition of the Ryder Cup. However, he has maintained that he will remain the captain but will consider being one of the 12 players with the assistance of his vice-captains.