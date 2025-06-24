Greg Norman’s son drops his take on Keegan Bradley being at the Travelers Championship to 'break' Tommy Fleetwood’s 'heart'

U.S. Ryder Cup captain Keegan Bradley managed a three-shot swing in the final four holes at the Travelers Championship. He birdied the final hole, finishing with a 2-under 68 to secure the win in front of an energetic home crowd.

The result boosted Bradley to ninth in the Ryder Cup standings, reinforcing speculation that he may compete as a playing captain at Bethpage Black in September. The 39-year-old's performance impressed many, including Greg Norman’s son.

So much so that Greg Norman Jr. shared a comment on the U.S. Ryder Cup team captain’s win on X. He wrote:

“Keegan was there to win. He was there to break Tommy's heart.”

Keegan Bradley’s victory came over Tommy Fleetwood, who clinched the decisive point for Europe in the last Ryder Cup. Trailing by one stroke at the 18th, Bradley hit his approach to just under six feet from the hole.

Fleetwood, in position for a potential breakthrough PGA TOUR win, left his second shot roughly 50 feet short and needed three putts for a bogey, closing with a 72.

Bradley remained composed as his final putt dropped, raising a fist in celebration. In intense heat at TPC River Highlands, he closed with a dramatic finish, sinking a 35-foot birdie on the 15th and a six-footer on the final hole to secure the win.

For Fleetwood, it marked another frustrating outcome. The Englishman, despite a strong international record, remains winless in 84 PGA TOUR starts. After a shaky opening, he regained control but was unable to convert two key putts from close range over his final five holes.

Keegan Bradley completed the tournament at 15-under 265, earning $3.6 million and his first victory in a Signature Event. It adds to his win at last August’s BMW Championship, the second FedExCup Playoffs event.

Keegan Bradley’s performances so far in the 2025 PGA Tour season

Here is a look at how Keegan Bradley has fared so far this season on the PGA Tour. The U.S. team's Ryder Cup captain has managed a total of five top-10 finishes and made 14 cuts in 15 events, missing the cut only at The Masters.

The Sentry : T15, $292,000.00

: T15, $292,000.00 Sony Open in Hawaii : T6, $283,837.50

: T6, $283,837.50 Farmers Insurance Open : T15, $132,731.67

: T15, $132,731.67 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am : T65, $36,000.00

: T65, $36,000.00 The Genesis Invitational : T34, $109,000.00

: T34, $109,000.00 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard : T5, $800,000.00

: T5, $800,000.00 THE PLAYERS Championship : T20, $240,250.00

: T20, $240,250.00 Valero Texas Open : T47, $26,809.00

: T47, $26,809.00 Masters Tournament : CUT

: CUT RBC Heritage : T18, $226,055.56

: T18, $226,055.56 Truist Championship : T30, $125,375.00

: T30, $125,375.00 PGA Championship : T8, $454,781.11

: T8, $454,781.11 The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday : T7, $603,200.00

: T7, $603,200.00 U.S. Open : T33, $113,755.00

: T33, $113,755.00 Travelers Championship: 1, $3,600,000.00

