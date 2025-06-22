Keegan Bradley feels optimistic about his first 2025 PGA Tour win for a ‘special’ day

Keegan Bradley is in contention to earn his first PGA Tour win of the 2025 season ahead of Round 4 of the Travelers Championship at the TPC River Highlands. The course has favoured the golfers, and under-par rounds are becoming increasingly frequent on it. Bradley also capitalized on course conditions and had an excellent round of 7-under par on Saturday, June 21, tying him for second place.
Speaking in the press conference after his third-round heroics, the American veteran revealed that the final round will take place on a very special day for him. The competition concludes on June 22, 2025, which is coincidentally the first anniversary of the time when Bradley received a call informing him of the Ryder Cup captaincy for Team USA.
The golfer also stated that it will be a historic day for him and that he hopes to make it even bigger by winning the 2025 Travelers Championship. He said (via PGA Tour on X):
"They say all of it. They say, you know, it's funny, I try so hard not to think about playing, but they remind me every hole. So tomorrow is the 1st anniversary of getting the call for the Ryder Cup. So pretty crazy that we're a year out, but special day tomorrow could be even better."
Keegan Bradley finished his third round with 7-under par to take his total score to 13 under par at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell on Saturday. He is just three strokes behind the leader, Tommy Fleetwood, and is tied with Russell Henley. Bradley's last PGA Tour win came at the BMW Championship in August last year.
Keegan Bradley wants some LIV golfers for the next 2025 Ryder Cup
The 2025 Ryder Cup is creating a lot of excitement among fans as only Scottie Scheffler from Team USA has qualified thus far. It is commonly known that both teams will have six golfers qualified through rankings and six of whom will be handpicked by their captains.
Interestingly, while discussing his handpicked golfers, Keegan Bradley talked about the LIV Golf. The 39-year-old golfer revealed that he is looking to get a couple of LIV Golfers. During a conference at the PGA Championship last month, Bradley said:
"It could mean there's one LIV guy, two LIV guys, it doesn't matter. We'll see how this year shakes out. It was really great to have them together with all the guys. It's been a while since we've been able to do that."
In the same conference, Keegan Bradley hinted to fans that Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka could be chosen for Team USA since they have previously performed well in the competition between Europe and the United States team.