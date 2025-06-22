Keegan Bradley feels optimistic about his first 2025 PGA Tour win for a ‘special’ day

Keegan Bradley is in contention to earn his first PGA Tour win of the 2025 season ahead of Round 4 of the Travelers Championship at the TPC River Highlands. The course has favoured the golfers, and under-par rounds are becoming increasingly frequent on it. Bradley also capitalized on course conditions and had an excellent round of 7-under par on Saturday, June 21, tying him for second place.

Ad

Speaking in the press conference after his third-round heroics, the American veteran revealed that the final round will take place on a very special day for him. The competition concludes on June 22, 2025, which is coincidentally the first anniversary of the time when Bradley received a call informing him of the Ryder Cup captaincy for Team USA.

The golfer also stated that it will be a historic day for him and that he hopes to make it even bigger by winning the 2025 Travelers Championship. He said (via PGA Tour on X):

Ad

Trending

"They say all of it. They say, you know, it's funny, I try so hard not to think about playing, but they remind me every hole. So tomorrow is the 1st anniversary of getting the call for the Ryder Cup. So pretty crazy that we're a year out, but special day tomorrow could be even better."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Keegan Bradley finished his third round with 7-under par to take his total score to 13 under par at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell on Saturday. He is just three strokes behind the leader, Tommy Fleetwood, and is tied with Russell Henley. Bradley's last PGA Tour win came at the BMW Championship in August last year.

Keegan Bradley wants some LIV golfers for the next 2025 Ryder Cup

The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 2025 - Round Three - Source: Getty

The 2025 Ryder Cup is creating a lot of excitement among fans as only Scottie Scheffler from Team USA has qualified thus far. It is commonly known that both teams will have six golfers qualified through rankings and six of whom will be handpicked by their captains.

Ad

Interestingly, while discussing his handpicked golfers, Keegan Bradley talked about the LIV Golf. The 39-year-old golfer revealed that he is looking to get a couple of LIV Golfers. During a conference at the PGA Championship last month, Bradley said:

"It could mean there's one LIV guy, two LIV guys, it doesn't matter. We'll see how this year shakes out. It was really great to have them together with all the guys. It's been a while since we've been able to do that."

In the same conference, Keegan Bradley hinted to fans that Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka could be chosen for Team USA since they have previously performed well in the competition between Europe and the United States team.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anurag Bhardwaj Anurag Bhardwaj is a Golf Journalist at Sportskeeda. With over three years of experience writing about various sports, Anurag has drawn inspiration from numerous icons, ranging from WWE’s Roman Reigns to NFL superstar Patrick Mahomes. His passion for storytelling spans across different sports, all while pursuing a Bachelor's degree in Dental Surgery, and he hopes to continue blending both his professions.



A single spark ignited his love for golf, and now he follows the sport with unwavering enthusiasm. Whether it’s the Masters or the Arnold Palmer Invitational, Anurag is always ready for a deep dive into the action. Through his writing, he brings the latest happenings from the golf world straight to the fans' screens. And while he dreams of stepping onto a golf course someday, he remains in awe of Scottie Scheffler’s precision, all while striving to become a great doctor. Know More