Ex-LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman's son issues warning after 16-YO Miles Russell's victory

Miles Russell is one of the top-ranked amateur golfers in the world, someone who is poised to eventually make it into the pro game and could become a star. Former LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman's son thinks he should be the gold standard for all youth golfers.

Ad

Golf can be a difficult sport to break into. The PGA Tour has only so many memberships, and they're shrinking that number, too. There are only three pro golf leagues across the world, the PGA Tour, DP World Tour, and LIV Golf. The Korn Ferry Tour is a developmental tour.

If any youth golfers follow Norman Jr., then they are subject to a warning from the ex-CEO's offspring. He believes that if the players aren't on Russell's level, they should give up.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

He said:

"Want your kid to be a pro golfer? If they are not out shooting 65s every day in practice rounds... have them take up rowing or sailing... better entry to high-end colleges. Cause Miles, here, is your kids' competition."

This comes after Russell came back from four strokes behind to win the Junior Invitational. It's one of the top junior tournaments, and it was Russell's fourth win in a row. The 16-year-old golfer shot 69, 70, 70, and 70 to earn his victory.

Ad

Russell can turn pro and join the PGA Tour when he's 18, although many young golfers do not go straight to the Tour when they reach that age, instead playing in college or developmentally first.

Norman Jr.'s father served as the first CEO of LIV Golf. His contract ran out and he was replaced by Scott O'Neil. Norman is still involved with the tour and will help with the Olympics in 2032 which will be held in his home country of Australia.

Ad

Miles Russell beats Charlie Woods in junior outing

Also on the amateur circuit and positioned to one day possibly have a pro career, Charlie Woods was also in the field at the Junior Invitational. He was beaten by Miles Russell and 24 other players.

Miles Russell won a tournament (Image via Imagn)

Despite shooting 11 over par, the son of Tiger Woods finished tied for 25th. The 15-year-old golfer got an invite into the 36-player field despite not making it by his world ranking. He outperformed reigning U.S. Junior champion Trevor Gutschewski by six strokes.

Ad

Miles Russell's victory puts him in some elite company. Junior Invitational past champions include some of the best golfers in the world now, like Scottie Scheffler, Joaquin Niemann, Akshay Bhatia, and Austin Eckroat.

Jackson Byrd, the son of former PGA Tour star Jonathan Byrd, got his score to 13 under after four birdies in his first 13 holes before slipping up on the 14th, 15th, 16th, and 17th holes. He shot six over there, allowing Russell to sneak back in for the win.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback