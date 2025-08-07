Ex-LIV golfer Hudson Swafford slams PGA Tour over suspending him for five years

Hudson Swafford recently opened up about his infamous PGA Tour suspension. The former LIV Golfer made some strong accusations at the professional golf league regarding their policies on suspension.

Swafford has featured on the PGA Tour since turning pro in 2011. He departed from PGAT after the Saudi PIF-backed golf league held its inaugural event back in 2022. The PGA Tour suspended him indefinitely for joining LIV Golf.

The University of Georgia alumnus recently claimed that he is currently suspended till 2027. Although there are golfers like Laurie Canter or James Piot who served a year-long suspension before teeing off at a PGA Tour contest, Hudson Swafford claimed that his situation was completely different.

While talking on the GOLF's Subpar podcast, Hudson Swafford questioned the Tour's suspension policy. The golfer blamed it all on how the Tour is reportedly looking for golfers to pull out of LIV when their contracts expire in 2026. He said (quotes via Golf Monthly):

"I've had some good back and forth with the PGA Tour... some wishy-washy... They've said I'm suspended until 2027, which I know they’re basing that on a couple [LIV] players' contracts being up after the ’26 season, so then they can kind of change rules in favor of everybody..."

Hudson Swafford then questioned the status of the speculated year when his suspension will be finally lifted.

"Is it no more opposite field events? They’re already reducing fields... the past champions category is pretty much done going forward after this year," he added.

Hudson Swafford has secured three victories on the PGA Tour so far, the last one being a two-stroke win over Tom Hoge at the 2022 American Express. In June 2022, he signed a multi-year contract with the LIV. In his inaugural season, he competed in all seven tournaments of the campaign but missed the majority of 2023 due to a back injury.

Former PGA Tour pro Hudson Swafford slams LIV Golf for making him "second guess"

Amid Swafford's criticism of the PGA Tour, the golfer did not leave LIV out of the conversation. While speaking on the Subpar podcast, he mentioned how tough it was to find answers during his time at LIV.

In a shocking claim, Hudson Swafford also stated that he created the injury policy in LIV Golf. He said:

"...it was tough when I had my injury to get answers... I basically created their injury policy. And I still don't think it's very black and white over there."

He then recalled his 2023 season, where he ended up missing the whole time due to an unfortunate injury. However, Hudson was not happy with how LIV reportedly dealt with it.

"I honestly kind of started second guessing my decision, with how I was dealt with my injury... the way that I was handled, I did not think it was very good," he added.

Take a look at Hudson's full interview below in the X post by Flushing It Golf:

Flushing It @flushingitgolf LIV Golf is coming to the end of their 4th season and the continued lack of transparency within the league is something that is frustrating many fans, as well as players themselves. Hudson Swafford, who played the first 3 seasons on LIV, criticised this in the latest edition of

Last year, he was relegated to a LIV Golf wildcard status. Currently, he is out of his LIV contract, working as a professional real estate agent. Hudson's status for return to pro-golf is still uncertain.

