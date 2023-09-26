LIV Golfers ft. Talor Gooch and Hudson Swafford secure invitations to prestigious Alfred Dunhill Links Championship on DP World Tour

Four LIV Golf players have been invited to join this year's Alfred Dunhill Links Championship. The DP World Tour has temporarily changed its rule of banning LIV Golfers, inviting them to play at the tournament, which begins on Oct. 5 in Scotland.

Talor Gooch, Louis Oosthuizen, Hudson Swafford and Peter Uihlein are a part of the invitational category, as they resigned from the DP World Tour before joining LIV or have never been a part of the Tour to begin with.

Gooch and Swafford have not been members of the DP World Tour before, Uilhein resigned three years ago, while Oosthuizen handed in his resignation before joining the breakaway series. Speaking via SI, Uilhein said:

“I played last year and asked if I could play again since it lined up with my schedule. I love the event, almost won it years ago, finished 10th last year and always played it when I was a member, so I’m glad to be going back.”

LIV Golf players get entry into Alfred Dunhill after Johann Rupert extends invitation

The tournament will take place two weeks ahead of the penultimate event of the LIV Golf series at the Trump National Doral in Florida.

Oosthuizen, the 2010 British Open winner, has played at the Alfred Dunhill 13 times so far. A DP World Tour Spokesperson said (via the Scotsman):

“The players are non-members and playing on sponsors’ invites. They also have no outstanding sanctions.”

The invitations for the four LIV players were extended by Johann Rupert, Chairman of the Swiss luxury goods firm Compagnie Financiere Richemont. Thta also includes the Dunhill brand, the primary sponsor of the tournament.

The new merger between LIV, PGAT and DPWT has left in doubt the status of LIV Golfers in the future. The new framework agreement, which could be ready next year, could open the door for LIV players to be a part of the Tours once again.

This year, though, their participation has been limited to the major tournaments and the Ryder Cup. The Series will hope to change that in the future, and the PGAT and LIV's new venture will be bankrolled by the Saudi Arabian PIF.