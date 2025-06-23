Ex-LIV Golfer to make PGA Tour return at the 2025 Rocket Mortgage Classic

The 2025 Rocket Mortgage Classic is scheduled to take place from June 26 to 29. The Detroit Golf Club in Detroit, Michigan, will be hosting this event, and it will have 150 golfers competing for a $9.6 million prize pool. In a recent twist in the field for this year's Rocket Mortgage Classic, an ex-LIV Golfer will be taking part in it.
Usually, the PGA Tour has a particular regulation that prohibits LIV golfers from competing. The only exception to this rule is during the four golf Majors, when the PGA aims to make the field as competitive as possible. Interestingly, this is the first time an ex-LIV golfer will be competing in a regular tournament on the PGA Tour.
NUCLR Golf posted about it on their X account, and the golfer is none other than James Piot. The post reads:
"🚨👀⛳️ #NEW — James Piot has been added to the field at The Rocket Mortgage Classic on an unrestricted sponsors' exemption. The move is significant as he completed a 2-year stint with LIV Golf, before being relegated at the end of 2023. Piot is a Michigan native."
Born in 1998, James Piot became a professional in 2022 and immediately joined LIV Golf. Piot's best performance came at LIV Golf Bangkok, where he finished in the top ten. He competed in the PGA Tour's golf Majors in 2022, missing the cut at the Masters and US Open. His inclusion in the 2025 Rocket Mortgage Classic is owing to an unrestricted sponsor exemption.
Who won the 2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic? Explored the top 25 leaderboard
The 2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic was held in Detroit, and it had a really tight leaderboard. The course favours golfers; therefore, under-par rounds were normal on it. After four rounds, several golfers were tied for second with a total score of 17 under par. Cam Davis won the 2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic with a final score of 18 under par.
For his performance, Cam Davis won $1,656,000 in addition to 500 FedEx points. Speaking of the leaderboard, here are the top 25 golfers, along with their total score and earnings:
- 1 Cam Davis (-18): $1,656,000
- T2 Davis Thompson (-17): $616,400
- T2 Min Woo Lee (-17): $616,400
- T2 Aaron Rai (-17): $616,400
- T2 Akshay Bhatia (-17): $616,400
- T6 Rico Hoey (-15): $300,150
- T6 Eric Cole (-15): $300,150
- T6 Erik van Rooyen (-15): $300,150
- T6 Cameron Young (-15): $300,150
- T10 Taylor Moore (-14): $206,233
- T10 Dylan Wu (-14): $206,233
- T10 J.J. Spaun (-14): $206,233
- T10 Hayden Springer (-14): $206,233
- T10 Nick Dunlap (-14): $206,233
- T10 Luke Clanton (-14): --
- T10 Sam Stevens (-14): $206,233
- T17 David Skinns (-12): $149,500
- T17 Ben Silverman (-12): $149,500
- T17 Troy Merritt (-12): $149,500
- T20 Carl Yuan (-11): $113,068
- T20 Patton Kizzire (-11): $113,068
- T20 Andrew Novak (-11): $113,068
- T20 Ben Kohles (-11): $113,068
- T20 Neal Shipley (-11): $113,068
- T25 Nate Lashley (-10): $74,980
- T25 Matt Kuchar (-10): $74,980
- T25 Patrick Fishburn (-10): $74,980
- T25 Justin Lower (-10): $74,980
- T25 Jhonattan Vegas (-10): $74,980
- T25 Joel Dahmen (-10): $74,980