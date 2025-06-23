Ex-LIV Golfer to make PGA Tour return at the 2025 Rocket Mortgage Classic

The 2025 Rocket Mortgage Classic is scheduled to take place from June 26 to 29. The Detroit Golf Club in Detroit, Michigan, will be hosting this event, and it will have 150 golfers competing for a $9.6 million prize pool. In a recent twist in the field for this year's Rocket Mortgage Classic, an ex-LIV Golfer will be taking part in it.

Usually, the PGA Tour has a particular regulation that prohibits LIV golfers from competing. The only exception to this rule is during the four golf Majors, when the PGA aims to make the field as competitive as possible. Interestingly, this is the first time an ex-LIV golfer will be competing in a regular tournament on the PGA Tour.

NUCLR Golf posted about it on their X account, and the golfer is none other than James Piot. The post reads:

Trending

"🚨👀⛳️ #NEW — James Piot has been added to the field at The Rocket Mortgage Classic on an unrestricted sponsors' exemption. The move is significant as he completed a 2-year stint with LIV Golf, before being relegated at the end of 2023. Piot is a Michigan native."

Expand Tweet

Born in 1998, James Piot became a professional in 2022 and immediately joined LIV Golf. Piot's best performance came at LIV Golf Bangkok, where he finished in the top ten. He competed in the PGA Tour's golf Majors in 2022, missing the cut at the Masters and US Open. His inclusion in the 2025 Rocket Mortgage Classic is owing to an unrestricted sponsor exemption.

Who won the 2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic? Explored the top 25 leaderboard

PGA: Travelers Championship - Second Round - Source: Imagn

The 2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic was held in Detroit, and it had a really tight leaderboard. The course favours golfers; therefore, under-par rounds were normal on it. After four rounds, several golfers were tied for second with a total score of 17 under par. Cam Davis won the 2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic with a final score of 18 under par.

For his performance, Cam Davis won $1,656,000 in addition to 500 FedEx points. Speaking of the leaderboard, here are the top 25 golfers, along with their total score and earnings:

1 Cam Davis (-18): $1,656,000

T2 Davis Thompson (-17): $616,400

T2 Min Woo Lee (-17): $616,400

T2 Aaron Rai (-17): $616,400

T2 Akshay Bhatia (-17): $616,400

T6 Rico Hoey (-15): $300,150

T6 Eric Cole (-15): $300,150

T6 Erik van Rooyen (-15): $300,150

T6 Cameron Young (-15): $300,150

T10 Taylor Moore (-14): $206,233

T10 Dylan Wu (-14): $206,233

T10 J.J. Spaun (-14): $206,233

T10 Hayden Springer (-14): $206,233

T10 Nick Dunlap (-14): $206,233

T10 Luke Clanton (-14): --

T10 Sam Stevens (-14): $206,233

T17 David Skinns (-12): $149,500

T17 Ben Silverman (-12): $149,500

T17 Troy Merritt (-12): $149,500

T20 Carl Yuan (-11): $113,068

T20 Patton Kizzire (-11): $113,068

T20 Andrew Novak (-11): $113,068

T20 Ben Kohles (-11): $113,068

T20 Neal Shipley (-11): $113,068

T25 Nate Lashley (-10): $74,980

T25 Matt Kuchar (-10): $74,980

T25 Patrick Fishburn (-10): $74,980

T25 Justin Lower (-10): $74,980

T25 Jhonattan Vegas (-10): $74,980

T25 Joel Dahmen (-10): $74,980

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anurag Bhardwaj Anurag Bhardwaj is a Golf Journalist at Sportskeeda. With over three years of experience writing about various sports, Anurag has drawn inspiration from numerous icons, ranging from WWE’s Roman Reigns to NFL superstar Patrick Mahomes. His passion for storytelling spans across different sports, all while pursuing a Bachelor's degree in Dental Surgery, and he hopes to continue blending both his professions.



A single spark ignited his love for golf, and now he follows the sport with unwavering enthusiasm. Whether it’s the Masters or the Arnold Palmer Invitational, Anurag is always ready for a deep dive into the action. Through his writing, he brings the latest happenings from the golf world straight to the fans' screens. And while he dreams of stepping onto a golf course someday, he remains in awe of Scottie Scheffler’s precision, all while striving to become a great doctor. Know More