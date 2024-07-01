Rocket Mortgage Classic host Detroit Golf Club to undergo major renovation for the first time in over 100 years

The 2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic came to an end with Cameron Davis standing tall to win the tournament. After the end of four rounds at the Detroit Golf Club, Davis scored 2-under to beat Akshay Bhatia, who finished tied for second place and was a favorite to win ahead of Round 4 on Sunday.
While the 2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic came to an end, an interesting development about the Detroit Golf Club has come to light. After next year's edition of the Rocket Mortgage Classic concludes, the Detroit Golf Club will undergo major renovation for the first time in 100 years.
Famous golf architect Tyler Rae, who has designed and constructed several golf courses throughout his career, will oversee the renovation of the Detroit Golf Club. The club's President, Michael Pricer claimed that the course will look completely different when the Rocket Mortgage Classic is played in 2026.
Pricer also emphasized the renovation would be done in the light of maintaining the 'legacy' of the Golf club and said (via Golf Week):
“We’re trying to get it back to the original Ross design. So keeping with the legacy and the history of the club, and really honoring the heritage, that you know Donald Ross has created. And we believe that this will be a top-100 course when we’re done.”
Pricer also added that the renovated course might look a lot like Pinehurst. Under the supervision of Tyler Rae, the Detroit Golf Club will witness the removal of 100 trees, the addition of native ditches, grasses, and bunkers, as well as the moving of the greens.
A look at the payout after the conclusion of the 2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic:
- 1 Cam Davis $1,656,000
- T2 Davis Thompson $616,400
- T2 Min Woo Lee $616,400
- T2 Aaron Rai $616,400
- T2 Akshay Bhatia $616,400
- T6 Rico Hoey $300,150
- T6 Eric Cole $300,150
- T6 Erik van Rooyen $300,150
- T6 Cameron Young $300,150
- T10 Taylor Moore $206,233.33
- T10 J.J. Spaun $206,233.33
- T10 Dylan Wu $206,233.33
- T10 Hayden Springer $206,233.33
- T10 Nick Dunlap $206,233.33
- T10 Luke Clanton (a)
- T10 Sam Stevens $206,233.33
- T17 David Skinns $140,300
- T17 Troy Merritt $140,300
- T17 Ben Silverman $140,300
- T20 Carl Yuan $104,604
- T20 Andrew Novak $104,604
- T20 Patton Kizzire $104,604
- T20 Ben Kohles $104,604
- T20 Neal Shipley $104,604
- T25 Nate Lashley $70,686.66
- T25 Matt Kuchar $70,686.66
- T25 Patrick Fishburn $70,686.66
- T25 Justin Lower $70,686.66
- T25 Jhonattan Vegas $70,686.66
- T25 Joel Dahmen $70,686.66
- T31 Nicholas Lindheim $46,389.23
- T31 Ben Griffin $46,389.23
- T31 Kevin Yu $46,389.23
- T31 Ryan McCormick $46,389.23
- T31 Ryo Hisatsune $46,389.23
- T31 Jacob Bridgeman $46,389.23
- T31 Harry Hall $46,389.23
- T31 Roger Sloan $46,389.23
- T31 Max Greyserman $46,389.23
- T31 Beau Hossler $46,389.23
- T31 Jake Knapp $46,389.23
- T31 Rickie Fowler $46,389.23
- T31 Patrick Rodgers $46,389.23
- T44 Taylor Montgomery $28,274.67
- T44 Maverick McNealy $28,274.67
- T44 Blaine Hale Jr. $28,274.67
- T44 Brandon Wu $28,274.67
- T44 Ryan Moore $28,274.67
- T44 Ben James (a)
- T44 Chris Kirk $28,274.67
- T52 Matti Schmid $22,034
- T52 Mark Hubbard $22,034
- T52 Bud Cauley $22,034
- T52 Nick Hardy $22,034
- T52 Michael Kim $22,034
- T57 Chris Riley $20,792
- T57 Callum Tarren $20,792
- T57 Kevin Streelman $20,792
- T57 Robby Shelton $20,792
- T57 Vince Whaley $20,792
- T57 Joe Highsmith $20,792
- T63 Zach Johnson $19,964
- T63 Pierceson Coody $19,964
- T63 Nico Echavarria $19,964
- 66 Nicolai Hojgaard $19,596
- T67 Ryan Fox $19,044
- T67 Luke List $19,044
- T67 Wesley Bryan $19,044
- T67 Chandler Phillips $19,044
- T67 Chris Gotterup $19,044
- T72 Taylor Pendrith $18,400
- T72 Aaron Baddeley $18,400
- 74 Peter Malnati $18,124