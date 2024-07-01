Rocket Mortgage Classic host Detroit Golf Club to undergo major renovation for the first time in over 100 years

The 2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic came to an end with Cameron Davis standing tall to win the tournament. After the end of four rounds at the Detroit Golf Club, Davis scored 2-under to beat Akshay Bhatia, who finished tied for second place and was a favorite to win ahead of Round 4 on Sunday.

While the 2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic came to an end, an interesting development about the Detroit Golf Club has come to light. After next year's edition of the Rocket Mortgage Classic concludes, the Detroit Golf Club will undergo major renovation for the first time in 100 years.

Famous golf architect Tyler Rae, who has designed and constructed several golf courses throughout his career, will oversee the renovation of the Detroit Golf Club. The club's President, Michael Pricer claimed that the course will look completely different when the Rocket Mortgage Classic is played in 2026.

Trending

Pricer also emphasized the renovation would be done in the light of maintaining the 'legacy' of the Golf club and said (via Golf Week):

“We’re trying to get it back to the original Ross design. So keeping with the legacy and the history of the club, and really honoring the heritage, that you know Donald Ross has created. And we believe that this will be a top-100 course when we’re done.”

Pricer also added that the renovated course might look a lot like Pinehurst. Under the supervision of Tyler Rae, the Detroit Golf Club will witness the removal of 100 trees, the addition of native ditches, grasses, and bunkers, as well as the moving of the greens.

A look at the payout after the conclusion of the 2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic:

Here is a look at the payout after the conclusion of the 2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic:

1 Cam Davis $1,656,000

T2 Davis Thompson $616,400

T2 Min Woo Lee $616,400

T2 Aaron Rai $616,400

T2 Akshay Bhatia $616,400

T6 Rico Hoey $300,150

T6 Eric Cole $300,150

T6 Erik van Rooyen $300,150

T6 Cameron Young $300,150

T10 Taylor Moore $206,233.33

T10 J.J. Spaun $206,233.33

T10 Dylan Wu $206,233.33

T10 Hayden Springer $206,233.33

T10 Nick Dunlap $206,233.33

T10 Luke Clanton (a)

T10 Sam Stevens $206,233.33

T17 David Skinns $140,300

T17 Troy Merritt $140,300

T17 Ben Silverman $140,300

T20 Carl Yuan $104,604

T20 Andrew Novak $104,604

T20 Patton Kizzire $104,604

T20 Ben Kohles $104,604

T20 Neal Shipley $104,604

T25 Nate Lashley $70,686.66

T25 Matt Kuchar $70,686.66

T25 Patrick Fishburn $70,686.66

T25 Justin Lower $70,686.66

T25 Jhonattan Vegas $70,686.66

T25 Joel Dahmen $70,686.66

T31 Nicholas Lindheim $46,389.23

T31 Ben Griffin $46,389.23

T31 Kevin Yu $46,389.23

T31 Ryan McCormick $46,389.23

T31 Ryo Hisatsune $46,389.23

T31 Jacob Bridgeman $46,389.23

T31 Harry Hall $46,389.23

T31 Roger Sloan $46,389.23

T31 Max Greyserman $46,389.23

T31 Beau Hossler $46,389.23

T31 Jake Knapp $46,389.23

T31 Rickie Fowler $46,389.23

T31 Patrick Rodgers $46,389.23

T44 Taylor Montgomery $28,274.67

T44 Maverick McNealy $28,274.67

T44 Blaine Hale Jr. $28,274.67

T44 Brandon Wu $28,274.67

T44 Ryan Moore $28,274.67

T44 Ben James (a)

T44 Chris Kirk $28,274.67

T52 Matti Schmid $22,034

T52 Mark Hubbard $22,034

T52 Bud Cauley $22,034

T52 Nick Hardy $22,034

T52 Michael Kim $22,034

T57 Chris Riley $20,792

T57 Callum Tarren $20,792

T57 Kevin Streelman $20,792

T57 Robby Shelton $20,792

T57 Vince Whaley $20,792

T57 Joe Highsmith $20,792

T63 Zach Johnson $19,964

T63 Pierceson Coody $19,964

T63 Nico Echavarria $19,964

66 Nicolai Hojgaard $19,596

T67 Ryan Fox $19,044

T67 Luke List $19,044

T67 Wesley Bryan $19,044

T67 Chandler Phillips $19,044

T67 Chris Gotterup $19,044

T72 Taylor Pendrith $18,400

T72 Aaron Baddeley $18,400

74 Peter Malnati $18,124

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback