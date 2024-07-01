WATCH: An emotional Cam Davis fights back tears after winning the 2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic

Cam Davis fought back tears as he lifted the 2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic trophy. The Aussie won his second PGA Tour event on Sunday, June 30, after a marvelous performance throughout the tournament.

He was tied for third place as he entered the final round on Sunday. He shot 70 in the fourth round to score -18, registering a one-stroke victory over Akshay Bhatia, Davis Thompson, Aaron Rai, and Min Woo Lee.

Following the tournament, while talking to the media, Cam Davis had tears in his eyes as he got emotional. He said (via PGA Tour on X):

"From where I was a couple of weeks ago to today, just a completely different person. This is a little emotional actually. I wouldn't wish what happened to Akshay on anyone, but I've done a lot of grinding to kind of get myself out of a hole and just all of a sudden to do that, it's pretty good."

Notably, Akshay Bhatia was in the lead for the first three rounds of the Rocket Mortgage Classic. He was in contention to win the PGA Tour event, but in the final round, he made a bogey on the concluding hole, resulting in a tie for second place. He missed the title by just one stroke.

Cam Davis, on the other hand, carded two bogeys and four birdies on Sunday to score 70 and win the event. Interestingly, his first PGA Tour victory was also recorded at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in 2021. He won the tournament for the second time in his career. Back in 2021, Davis defeated Troy Merritt and Joaquin Niemann in a playoff.

Highlights from Cam Davis's performance at Rocket Mortgage Classic 2024

Cam Davis started his game at the 2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic with a birdie on the first hole, followed by a bogey on the next in the first round. He carded three birdies along with two bogeys on the front nine and three birdies on the back nine to score 68.

In the second round, Davis was phenomenal as he made seven birdies. The 29-year-old started the game on the tenth hole and added a pair of birdies on the 14th and 15th holes. He shot four birdies on the first nine and three on the back while also bagging a bogey on the par-4 first hole in the round to score 6-under 66.

Davis' performance in the third round was also impressive, and he again shot 6-under 66 with six birdies. In the final round, he started with a bogey on the first hole but then shot four birdies and another bogey on the 14th to score 2-under 70.

It was a solid comeback from the 29-year-old golfer. This season, he played in 17 tournaments and only had one top-10 finish. In fact, he had six straight finishes on the PGA Tour outside the top 35. Prior to the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Davis played at the Travelers Championship and finished in a tie for 48th place.