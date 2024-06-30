Who won the Rocket Mortgage Classic? Exploring top-20 leaderboard of PGA Tour event

The Rocket Mortgage Classic concluded on 30 June, Sunday. After four rounds, everyone had finished playing and their results had to stand for themselves.

There were pro debuts for some players and a few amateurs in the field as well. Following the last Signature Event of the year, the Rocket Mortgage Classic was a success. Here's who won and captured that success the best.

Top-20 leaderboard for Rocket Mortgage Classic

Here's what the top of the leaderboard looked like following Sunday's final round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic:

Win: Cam Davis, -18

T2:Davis Thompson, -17

T2: Min Woo Lee, -17

T2: Akshay Bhatia, -17

T2: Aaron Rai, -17

T6: Rico Hoey, -15

T6: Eric Cole, -15

T6: Cameron Young, -15

T6: Erik van Rooyen, -15

T10: Taylor Moore, -14

T10: Dylan Wu, -14

T10: JJ Spaun, -14

T10: Hayden Springer, -14

T10: Nick Dunlap, -14

T10: Luke Clanton, -14 (amateur)

T17: David Skinns, -12

T17: Ben Silverman, -12

T17: Troy Merritt, -12

T20: Carl Yuan, -11

T20: Patton Kizzire, -11

T20: Andrew Novak, -11

T20: Ben Kohles, -11

T20: Neal Shipley, -11 (PGA Tour debut)

The leaderboard was very congested on Sunday, with there being a tie for first when the final group teed off and 11 players within three strokes of the top. Ultimately, Cam Davis prevailed as the winner after Akshay Bhatia bogeyed the final hole.

Several players finished outside the top 20 but had notable, praise-worthy performances. It was a quality weekend of golf thanks to Joel Dahmen, Ryo Hisatsune, Rickie Fowler, Jake Knapp, Ben James (amateur), Peter Malnati, and others.

All the golfers who made the cut finished below par. Despite some hiccups in the latter rounds, the worst score was a one-under from Malnati. The course at Detroit Golf Club proved to be no match for the field this weekend.

Overall, everyone played very well. The cut was made at three under par, which speaks to the quality of everyone's play. Even players who had scored fairly well after two rounds were removed from the competition.

That included Miles Russell. The wunderkind golf phenom made his debut on the PGA Tour at just 15 years old. He shot two over in the first round and two under in the second round to break even but missed the cut (four under). He was joined by:

Keith Mitchell

Michael Thorbjornsen

Tom Kim

Francesco Molinari

Webb Simpson

Stephan Jaeger

Coming into play, Tom Kim was the betting favorite but was just outside the cut line on Friday evening. Will Zalatoris, Alejandro Tosti, and David Lipsky withdrew from the Rocket Mortgage Classic.