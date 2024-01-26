Exploring Hideki Matsuyama’s WITB at the 2024 Farmers Insurance Open

Hideki Matsuyama is trying hard to reach the top of the leaderboard at the 2024 Farmers Insurance Open. He displayed an impressive performance at the Torrey Pines South Course and secured the T10 position after round two.

Matsuyama has been carrying a mixed bag from several golf equipment brands for the Farmers Insurance Open. This includes clubs from TaylorMade, Srixon, Cobra, and Cleveland. The 31-year-old golfer has been using the Srixon ZX5 MKII as his driver.

He generally uses two fairways from two different brands - Taylormade and Cobra. For putters, Matsuyama has shifted to the Scotty Cameron Prototype. He was previously using the Scotty Cameron Newport 2 GSS as his putter.

Below is the complete list of equipment Hideki Matsuyama carries in his bag:

Driver:

Srixon ZX5 MKII (with Graphite Design Tour AD-DI 8TX shaft)

Fairway Wood:

TaylorMade SIM2 Ti (with Graphite Design Tour AD shafts)

Cobra King RadSpeed Tour (with Graphite Design Tour AD shafts)

Irons:

Srixon Z-Forged II (with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400 shafts.)

Wedges:

Cleveland RTX 4 Forged Prototype (with 52-10, 56-8, and 60-08 degrees of loft.)

Putter:

Scotty Cameron prototype

Golf Ball:

Srixon Z-Star XV

A look into the tee times of Hideki Matsuyama and other players at the Farmers Insurance Open

The Farmers Insurance Open ended its second round on 25th January with Hideki Matsuyama making the 36-hole cut. The remaining players will now vie for the $9 million prize pool.

The third round is already in progress with Matsuyama teeing off today at 1:40 p.m. alongside Maverick McNealy and Mackenzie Hughes at the South Course.

Here are the tee times for all the golfers at the Farmers Insurance Open (all times are in ET):

1st Tee:

Alejandro Tosti, Bronson Burgoon, Chris Gotterup: 12:20 p.m.

Robby Shelton, Doug Ghim, Vincent Norrman: 12:30 p.m.

Jacob Bridgeman, Taiga Semikawa, Sam Stevens: 12:40 p.m.

Patrick Cantlay, Adam Schenk, Parker Coody: 12:50 p.m.

Chad Ramey, Jake Knapp, Alexander Björk: 1 p.m.

Taylor Montgomery, Luke List, Nick Hardy: 1:10 p.m.

Tom Whitney, Kevin Yu, Beau Hossler: 1:20 p.m.

Scott Stallings, Sami Valimaki, Joe Highsmith: 1:30 p.m.

Maverick McNealy, Hideki Matsuyama, Mackenzie Hughes: 1:40 p.m.

Chesson Hadley, Xander Schauffele, Charley Hoffman: 1:50 p.m.

S.H. Kim, Patrick Rodgers, Zac Blair: 2 p.m.

Aaron Rai, Emiliano Grillo, Joseph Bramlett: 2:10 p.m.

Matthieu Pavon, Tony Finau, Michael Kim: 2:20 p.m.

Stephan Jaeger, Nicolai Hojgaard, Thomas Detry: 2:30 p.m.

10th Tee:

Rafael Campos, Tyson Alexander, Taylor Pendrith: 12:20 p.m.

Carson Young, Francesco Molinari, Shane Lowry: 12:30 p.m.

Trace Crowe, Nate Lashley, Hayden Springer: 12:40 p.m.

Max Homa, Min Woo Lee, Austin Eckroat: 12:50 p.m.

Dylan Wu, Sahith Theegala, Ben Martin: 1 p.m.

Ludvig Aberg, Justin Rose, Brandt Snedeker: 1:10 p.m.

Harris English, Kevin Dougherty, Ro Hisatsune: 1:20 p.m.

Aaron Baddeley, Justin Suh, Ben Silverman: 1:30 p.m.

Akshay Bhatia, Adrien Dumont de Chassart, Tom Hoge: 1:40 p.m.

Justin Lower, Lanto Griffin, Erik Barnes: 1:50 p.m.

Keegan Bradley, Mark Hubbard, Ben Taylor: 2 p.m.

Taylor Moore, Ryan Brehm: 2:10 p.m.

Will Zalatoris, Chandler Phillips: 2:20 p.m.