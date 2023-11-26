Exploring the inspiring story of 2x PGA Tour winner John Senden battling Parkinson's and continuing to play

Two-time PGA Tour winner John Senden, who currently plays on the PGA Champions Tour, has recently revealed that he had Parkinson's disease. The golfer stated that he will not stop playing golf anytime soon despite the diagnosis. The 52-year-old retired pro revealed the news at the Australain PGA Championship.

Despite being diagnosed for 18 months, John Senden has been enjoying playing golf. He has played 19 events on the PGA Champions Tour, and finished 83rd in the standings. Speaking via Golf.com, Senden said:

“I’ve got to stay in the gym, stay fit and stay open, because Parkinson’s wants to close you down, wants to make you feel a bit more depressed. I’ve got to stay playing, stay light-hearted about everything. It doesn’t actually undermine my strength; it just sort of makes me feel a bit weird sometimes.”

Senden explained the ways that the diesease affects his play and triggers on the course that flare up his symptoms.

“I can be on the range warming up and feeling really good. But as soon as the anticipation of hitting the first shot or a difficult shot or even the name called on the first tee, all of a sudden my right arm starts shaking and I can’t control that sometimes. I sort of stretch it or trigger it or get some bigger movements to get through this."

John Senden's journey on the PGA Tour

Hailing from Australia, John Senden started playing on the PGA Tour in 2002 after qualifying through the Q-School in 2001. During his time on the PGA Tour, he won two times, achieving a highest career ranking of 28.

Senden won his first title at the 2006 John Deere Classic and his second title at 2014 Valspar Championship eight years later. He is also the winner of the 2006 Australian Championship. Senden shared that his biggest inspiration was his son, who was diagnosed with brain cancer at the age of 13.

“Being together this week has definitely been an inspiration for me especially, and for other kids out there watching him grow over the last six years. He’s got stronger and stronger every year with great doctors and great medical in the U.S. and also another couple of doctors out here in Australia."