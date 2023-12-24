Exploring the list of golf star Dustin Johnson’s sponsors

Dustin Johnson has been a professional golfer since 2007 with 24 wins on the PGA Tour to his name. Thanks to his commendable performances over the years, Johnson has secured numerous sponsorship deals throughout his career.

As of November 2023, reports indicate that DJ boasts an estimated net worth of around $100 million. This is supplemented by endorsements from several global companies.

The 39-year-old golfer extended his contract with TaylorMade in 2021 and his ongoing deal with them is still in effect today. Johnson continues to wield a full set of TaylorMade clubs along with using the company's ball and bag.

Moreover, Dustin Johnson is affiliated with the prestigious watch company Hublot and the sports beverage brand BodyArmor. He has also secured sponsorship deals with NetJets and Perfect Practice.

Through endorsements with these brands, the two-time Major winner reportedly earns over $11 million annually.

A sneak peek into Dustin Johnson’s 2022-2023 season

Dustin Johnson participated in 14 LIV events this season, securing one victory and achieving several commendable finishes. His sole triumph came at the LIV Golf Invitational Tulsa, where Johnson emerged victorious in a playoff against Branden Grace and Cameron Smith.

This triumph marked his second victory on the LIV circuit, with his initial win coming at the LIV Golf Invitational Boston in 2022. Dustin Johnson said (via Sports Illustrated) about his second win:

“It was nice obviously, you know, after I made seven on No. 10—just a little bit unlucky and obviously ran down the path, went in the water, dropped it, it was in mud. Man, missed a four-footer for double. Everything I could do wrong, I did wrong on that hole, but to fight back and birdie the 18th two times in a row, when I had to, obviously really happy with that. I’m really playing well, so it’s really good. I’ve got a lot of momentum going into next week."

The 24-time PGA Tour winner also secured a solo seventh position at the LIV Golf Invitational Orlando and a solo tenth place at the LIV Golf Invitational Adelaide at the beginning of the season.

Johnson's 2023 finishes include:

LIV Golf Invitational Mayakoba - T35

LIV Golf Invitational Tucson - T13

LIV Golf Invitational Orlando - 7

LIV Golf Invitational Adelaide - 10

LIV Golf Invitational Singapore - T23

LIV Golf Invitational Tulsa - 1x

LIV Golf Invitational DC - T23

LIV Golf Invitational Andalucía - T8

LIV Golf Invitational London - 5

LIV Golf Invitational Greenbrier - T32

LIV Golf Invitational Bedminster - T11

LIV Golf Invitational Chicago - T9

LIV Golf Invitational Jeddah - T6

LIV Golf Invitational Miami - Stroke Play - 44

Furthermore, Dustin Johnson participated in all four Majors in the 2023 season, making the cut three times. His best finish came at the US Open, where he secured a T10 spot.