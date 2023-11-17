“Golf is a force for good!” - Greg Norman says the 2024 LIV Golf Adelaide event’s ticket sales have been ‘unprecedented’

LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman recently opened up about the 'unprecedented' sale of tickets at the 2023 Adelaide tournament. The Saudi circuit had one of its most successful outings in Adelaide in 2023 and as the tickets were put on sale, within 24 hours, 80 per cent of the tickets were sold.

Norman spoke about the Adelaide tournament tickets in his recent interview with the Australian Golf Digest. He said:

"I’ve been following the numbers by the hour and it’s unprecedented. In the first 24 hours of hospitality going on-sale, we had sold two-and-half-times more tickets than last year in that same time period."

"In total, 80 percent of our hospitality allocation has already sold out. Not surprisingly, Adelaide is again leading the world on showing the real value of LIV Golf and the impact it delivers. Golf is a force for good," he added.

LIV Golf concluded its second season in October and the series has finally unveiled its plan for the upcoming season. The Adelaide tournament will take place from April 26 to 28 at the Grange Golf Club next year.

2023 LIV Golf Adelaide recap

Talor Gooch won the 2023 LIV Golf Adelaide tournament. He registered a three-stroke victory over Anirban Lahiri, who finished with a score of under 16.

Gooch scored -10 in the first round followed by another -10 round and +1 in the third round to finish with a total of -19.

Patrick Reed settled in third place at the tournament, while Australian fan favourite Cameron Smith settled for fourth place, playing in his homeland.

Here is the leaderboard of the 2033 LIV Golf Adelaide:

1 Talor Gooch: -19

2 Anirban Lahiri: -16

3 Patrick Reed: -15

4 C Smith: -15

5 C Tringale: -15

6 P Perez: 15

7 P Uihlein: -14

8 D Burmester: -14

9 C Schwartzel: -14

10 D Johnson: -13

11 J Kokrak: -12

12 B Watson: -12

13 K Na: -12

14 S Garcia: -12

15 H Stenson: -12

16 P Mickelson: -12

17 H Varner III: -12

18 L Oosthuizen: -12

19 B Koepka: -12

20 A Ancer: -12

21 M Leishman: -11

22 C Howell III: -11

23 S Munoz: -11

24 C Koepka: -10

25 D Lee: -10

26 I Poulter: -9

27 M Pereira: -9

28 B DeChambeau: -9

29 B Steele: -9

30 J Niemann: -8

31 B Wiesberger: -8

32 J Piot: -7

33 T Pieters: -7

34 D Puig: -7

35 R Bland: -7

36 L Westwood: -6

37 C Ortiz; -6

38 G McDowell: -6

39 P Casey: 4

40 S Vincent: -3

41 B Grace: -3

42 M Jones: -2

43 J Morgan: -1

44 M Wolff: E

45 E Chacarra: E

46 M Kaymer: +7

47 S Kim: +14

It is important to note that Talor Gooch also won the LIV Golf Individual event and earned $37 million in prize money.