2024 LIV Golf Adelaide tickets: Date, price and how to buy explored 

LIV Golf has confirmed its return to Adelaide in the 2024 season. The event will take place from April 26 to 28 next year at the Grange Golf Club.
On Friday, November 10, Greg Norman, the Commissioner and CEO of LIV Golf, and South Australia Premier Peter Malinauskas unveiled the dates for the second edition of LIV Golf Adelaide.
The inaugural LIV Golf Adelaide event received a pretty great response from the fans. The YouGov Sport reported that the broadcast for the event had reached more than 276 million viewers in 69 regions. It also received the award for the World’s Best Golf Event of 2023 from the World Golf Awards.
The hospitality tickets will be available for sale from November 15 onwards on LIVGolf.com, the league's official website. Users will have the option to join LIV X for free and grab pre-sale access to grounds passes. The LIV X members and ticket purchasers from the first edition will have exclusive early access to the ground passes before the public sales kick off on December 6.
The first ever LIV Golf Adelaide was played from April 21 to 23 at the Grange Golf Club. Talor Gooch aggregated at 19-under over three rounds to beat Anirban Lahiri by three strokes. Dustin Johnson's 4Aces GC secured victory in the team portion, defeating Bubba Watson's RangeGoats by a one-shot difference.
How much did each player win in the LIV Golf 2023 season?
Talor Gooch ended up becoming the season winner for the LIV Golf League 2023 after winning three titles. By earning 192 points across the season, he edged out Cameron Smith by 22 points. Gooch's earnings breached the $35 million mark as he bagged $37,549,137 for his three wins and a winner's bonus.
Smith earned $23,139,917 this season, while Brooks Koepka finished third with annual earnings of $17,811,083.
Here are the earnings of each player in the LIV Golf League 2023:
- Talor Gooch - $37,549,137
- Cameron Smith - $23,139,917
- Brooks Koepka - $17,811,083
- Bryson DeChambeau - $15,484,261
- Dustin Johnson - $11,527,137
- Mito Pereira - $11,277,583
- Harold Varner III - $11,271,916
- Patrick Reed - $10,557,583
- Charles Howell III - $10,451,999
- Anirban Lahiri - $10,398,225
- Sebastián Muñoz - $10,258,708
- Branden Grace - $10,220,167
- Peter Uihlein - $9,106,058
- Sergio Garcia - $8,642,547
- Carlos Ortiz - $7,928,237
- Marc Leishman - $7,425,650
- Dean Burmester - $7,407,749
- Joaquin Niemann - $7,146,666
- David Puig - $6,996,833
- Louis Oosthuizen - $6,797,130
- Pat Perez - $6,781,775
- Abraham Ancer - $6,457,992
- Danny Lee - $6,029,000
- Brendan Steele - $5,480,737
- Cameron Tringale - $5,039,650
- Paul Casey - $4,996,000
- Thomas Pieters - $4,929,833
- Bubba Watson - $4,780,458
- Matthew Wolff - $4,656,667
- Scott Vincent - $4,569,333
- Richard Bland - $4,561,796
- Eugenio Lopez-Chacarra - $4,538,428
- Jason Kokrak - $4,178,833
- Charl Schwartzel - $4,177,666
- Henrik Stenson - $4,149,500
- Matt Jones - $3,945,833
- Kevin Na - $3,749,904
- Jediah Morgan - $3,061,250
- Ian Poulter - $2,859,083
- Graeme McDowell - $2,628,321
- Phil Mickelson - $2,585,750
- Bernd Wiesberger - $2,546,011
- Chase Koepka - $2,246,464
- Laurie Canter - $2,162,814
- Lee Westwood - $1,953,183
- James Piot - $1,927,100
- Sihwan Kim - $1,771,625
- Martin Kaymer - $1,588,583
- Sam Horsfield - $1,368,958
- Andy Ogletree - $745,333
- Wade Ormsby - $165,833
- Kieran Vincent - $81,666