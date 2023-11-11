2024 LIV Golf Adelaide tickets: Date, price and how to buy explored 

LIV Golf has confirmed its return to Adelaide in the 2024 season. The event will take place from April 26 to 28 next year at the Grange Golf Club.

On Friday, November 10, Greg Norman, the Commissioner and CEO of LIV Golf, and South Australia Premier Peter Malinauskas unveiled the dates for the second edition of LIV Golf Adelaide.

The inaugural LIV Golf Adelaide event received a pretty great response from the fans. The YouGov Sport reported that the broadcast for the event had reached more than 276 million viewers in 69 regions. It also received the award for the World’s Best Golf Event of 2023 from the World Golf Awards.

The hospitality tickets will be available for sale from November 15 onwards on LIVGolf.com, the league's official website. Users will have the option to join LIV X for free and grab pre-sale access to grounds passes. The LIV X members and ticket purchasers from the first edition will have exclusive early access to the ground passes before the public sales kick off on December 6.

The first ever LIV Golf Adelaide was played from April 21 to 23 at the Grange Golf Club. Talor Gooch aggregated at 19-under over three rounds to beat Anirban Lahiri by three strokes. Dustin Johnson's 4Aces GC secured victory in the team portion, defeating Bubba Watson's RangeGoats by a one-shot difference.

How much did each player win in the LIV Golf 2023 season?

Talor Gooch ended up becoming the season winner for the LIV Golf League 2023 after winning three titles. By earning 192 points across the season, he edged out Cameron Smith by 22 points. Gooch's earnings breached the $35 million mark as he bagged $37,549,137 for his three wins and a winner's bonus.

Smith earned $23,139,917 this season, while Brooks Koepka finished third with annual earnings of $17,811,083.

Here are the earnings of each player in the LIV Golf League 2023:

Talor Gooch - $37,549,137

Cameron Smith - $23,139,917

Brooks Koepka - $17,811,083

Bryson DeChambeau - $15,484,261

Dustin Johnson - $11,527,137

Mito Pereira - $11,277,583

Harold Varner III - $11,271,916

Patrick Reed - $10,557,583

Charles Howell III - $10,451,999

Anirban Lahiri - $10,398,225

Sebastián Muñoz - $10,258,708

Branden Grace - $10,220,167

Peter Uihlein - $9,106,058

Sergio Garcia - $8,642,547

Carlos Ortiz - $7,928,237

Marc Leishman - $7,425,650

Dean Burmester - $7,407,749

Joaquin Niemann - $7,146,666

David Puig - $6,996,833

Louis Oosthuizen - $6,797,130

Pat Perez - $6,781,775

Abraham Ancer - $6,457,992

Danny Lee - $6,029,000

Brendan Steele - $5,480,737

Cameron Tringale - $5,039,650

Paul Casey - $4,996,000

Thomas Pieters - $4,929,833

Bubba Watson - $4,780,458

Matthew Wolff - $4,656,667

Scott Vincent - $4,569,333

Richard Bland - $4,561,796

Eugenio Lopez-Chacarra - $4,538,428

Jason Kokrak - $4,178,833

Charl Schwartzel - $4,177,666

Henrik Stenson - $4,149,500

Matt Jones - $3,945,833

Kevin Na - $3,749,904

Jediah Morgan - $3,061,250

Ian Poulter - $2,859,083

Graeme McDowell - $2,628,321

Phil Mickelson - $2,585,750

Bernd Wiesberger - $2,546,011

Chase Koepka - $2,246,464

Laurie Canter - $2,162,814

Lee Westwood - $1,953,183

James Piot - $1,927,100

Sihwan Kim - $1,771,625

Martin Kaymer - $1,588,583

Sam Horsfield - $1,368,958

Andy Ogletree - $745,333

Wade Ormsby - $165,833

Kieran Vincent - $81,666