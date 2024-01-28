Exploring the list of golfers who won the Masters on their debut

The Masters is the first Major out of four held in a pro golf season. Usually held in April, it is always played at the Augusta National Golf Course. The tournament was first started in 1934 and soon came to be known as one of the four Majors.

The tournament also has a tradition of awarding a green jacket to the winner of each edition. The reigning champion also hosts a Champions Dinner for past winners, generally held on the Tuesday before the Masters. The first Major of the year has a rich history and tradition, and winners are etched into the history books.

Jack Nicklaus has won the green jacket tournament the most number of times, with six wins. He is followed by Tiger Woods with five wins and Arnold Palmer with four wins. The Masters is a tough one to win, especially as a rookie. There are only three golfers in the history of the sport who have won the tournament during their debuts - Horton Smith, Gene Sarazen and Fuzzy Zoeller.

The only 3 golfers who have won the Masters on their debut

1. Horton Smith

Horton Smith was the winner of the first-ever edition of the Masters, essentially meaning that he did win the tournament on his debut. Smith had already won 17 pro tournaments before this win and etched his name in history by being the first winner of the Masters.

Smith also went on to win the third edition of the tournament.

2. Gene Sarazen

Gene Sarazen was considered to be one of the best golfers in the 1920s and even completed the Career Grand Slam. Famously known to have hit the shot heard 'round the world', Sarazen scored a double eagle on the 15th hole during the third round before running away with victory in the 1935 edition of the tournament, on his very first attempt.

3. Fuzzy Zoeller

Fuzzy Zoeller is the most recent, and the last of the three golfers to have won the Masters on debut. Zoeller played his very first Masters in 1979 and won the green jacket. He overcame a six shot deficit to win in a playoff against Ed Sneed and Tom Watson.