Exploring players who can secure an invite to the 2024 Masters in the next 2 PGA Tour events

The 2024 Masters is all set to be the first major of the year and is scheduled to be held from April 11 to 14 at the Augusta National Golf Course. A majority of the 2024 Masters field has been decided through performances and tournaments over the last year. However, there are still a few spots up for grabs with two weeks left.

The Texas Children's Houston Open and Valero Texas Open will provide golfers with a chance to seal their spot in one of the most prestigious tournaments of the year. The 2024 Masters will also invite all golfers who are in the OWGR top 50 by the end of the Texas Children's Houston Open.

Falling into this category is World No. 42 Byeong Hun An, who is not a part of the field yet. Tom Hoge is currently ranked World No. 57, Mackenzie Hughes is World No. 63 and Alex Noren is ranked World No. 66. If these three golfers are able to have two extremely successful tournaments, they might be able to make the cut for the event.

All golfers that have qualified for the 2024 Masters so far

The other criteria to be a part of the 2024 Masters include being a past champion or winning another major championship in the last five years. It also includes winning a tournament that awards full FedEx Cup points. Following is the list of golfers that have qualified so far for the 2024 Masters:

Ludvig Aberg Keegan Bradley Sam Burns Patrick Cantlay Wyndham Clark Eric Cole Corey Conners Fred Couples Cameron Davis Jason Day Santiago de la Fuente Bryson DeChambeau Nick Dunlap Austin Eckroat Harris English Tony Finau Matt Fitzpatrick Rickie Fowler Ryan Fox Sergio Garcia Lucas Glover Emiliano Grillo Adam Hadwin Stewart Hagestad Brian Harman Tyrrell Hatton Russell Henley Ryo Hisatsune Lee Hodges Nicolai Hojgaard Max Homa Viktor Hovland Sungjae Im Dustin Johnson Zach Johnson Si Woo Kim Tom Kim Chris Kirk Kurt Kitayama Jake Knapp Brooks Koepka Christo Lamprecht Min Woo Lee Luke List Shane Lowry Peter Malnati Hideki Matsuyama Denny McCarthy Rory McIlroy Adrian Meronk Phil Mickelson Taylor Moore Collin Morikawa Grayson Murray Joaquin Niemann Jose Maria Olazabal Thorbjorn Olesen Matthieu Pavon JT Poston Jon Rahm Patrick Reed Justin Rose Xander Schauffele Scottie Scheffler Adam Schenk Charl Schwartzel Adam Scott Neal Shipley Vijay Singh Cameron Smith Jordan Spieth Sepp Straka Jasper Stubbs Nick Taylor Sahith Theegala Justin Thomas Erik van Rooyen Camilo Villegas Bubba Watson Mike Weir Danny Willett Gary Woodland Tiger Woods Cameron Young Will Zalatoris

Boasting a prize purse of $20 million, the field will consist of some of the best golfers in the world. This includes the likes of Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm and even Tiger Woods.