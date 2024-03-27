Exploring players who can secure an invite to the 2024 Masters in the next 2 PGA Tour events

  • home icon
By Saivee Phatak
Modified Mar 27, 2024 16:11 GMT
The Masters - Round One
The Masters - Augusta National Golf Course (Image via Getty)

The 2024 Masters is all set to be the first major of the year and is scheduled to be held from April 11 to 14 at the Augusta National Golf Course. A majority of the 2024 Masters field has been decided through performances and tournaments over the last year. However, there are still a few spots up for grabs with two weeks left.

The Texas Children's Houston Open and Valero Texas Open will provide golfers with a chance to seal their spot in one of the most prestigious tournaments of the year. The 2024 Masters will also invite all golfers who are in the OWGR top 50 by the end of the Texas Children's Houston Open.

Falling into this category is World No. 42 Byeong Hun An, who is not a part of the field yet. Tom Hoge is currently ranked World No. 57, Mackenzie Hughes is World No. 63 and Alex Noren is ranked World No. 66. If these three golfers are able to have two extremely successful tournaments, they might be able to make the cut for the event.

All golfers that have qualified for the 2024 Masters so far

The other criteria to be a part of the 2024 Masters include being a past champion or winning another major championship in the last five years. It also includes winning a tournament that awards full FedEx Cup points. Following is the list of golfers that have qualified so far for the 2024 Masters:

  1. Ludvig Aberg
  2. Keegan Bradley
  3. Sam Burns
  4. Patrick Cantlay
  5. Wyndham Clark
  6. Eric Cole
  7. Corey Conners
  8. Fred Couples
  9. Cameron Davis
  10. Jason Day
  11. Santiago de la Fuente
  12. Bryson DeChambeau
  13. Nick Dunlap
  14. Austin Eckroat
  15. Harris English
  16. Tony Finau
  17. Matt Fitzpatrick
  18. Rickie Fowler
  19. Ryan Fox
  20. Sergio Garcia
  21. Lucas Glover
  22. Emiliano Grillo
  23. Adam Hadwin
  24. Stewart Hagestad
  25. Brian Harman
  26. Tyrrell Hatton
  27. Russell Henley
  28. Ryo Hisatsune
  29. Lee Hodges
  30. Nicolai Hojgaard
  31. Max Homa
  32. Viktor Hovland
  33. Sungjae Im
  34. Dustin Johnson
  35. Zach Johnson
  36. Si Woo Kim
  37. Tom Kim
  38. Chris Kirk
  39. Kurt Kitayama
  40. Jake Knapp
  41. Brooks Koepka
  42. Christo Lamprecht
  43. Min Woo Lee
  44. Luke List
  45. Shane Lowry
  46. Peter Malnati
  47. Hideki Matsuyama
  48. Denny McCarthy
  49. Rory McIlroy
  50. Adrian Meronk
  51. Phil Mickelson
  52. Taylor Moore
  53. Collin Morikawa
  54. Grayson Murray
  55. Joaquin Niemann
  56. Jose Maria Olazabal
  57. Thorbjorn Olesen
  58. Matthieu Pavon
  59. JT Poston
  60. Jon Rahm
  61. Patrick Reed
  62. Justin Rose
  63. Xander Schauffele
  64. Scottie Scheffler
  65. Adam Schenk
  66. Charl Schwartzel
  67. Adam Scott
  68. Neal Shipley
  69. Vijay Singh
  70. Cameron Smith
  71. Jordan Spieth
  72. Sepp Straka
  73. Jasper Stubbs
  74. Nick Taylor
  75. Sahith Theegala
  76. Justin Thomas
  77. Erik van Rooyen
  78. Camilo Villegas
  79. Bubba Watson
  80. Mike Weir
  81. Danny Willett
  82. Gary Woodland
  83. Tiger Woods
  84. Cameron Young
  85. Will Zalatoris

Boasting a prize purse of $20 million, the field will consist of some of the best golfers in the world. This includes the likes of Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm and even Tiger Woods.

Edited by Aditya Singh
