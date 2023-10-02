Exploring Ryder Cup 2023 player ratings post Rome showdown

The 2023 Ryder Cup concluded with the European team winning the tournament with a score of 16.5-11.5. Rory McIlroy put up an amazing performance at the biennial event, adding four points to his team's victory.
Norwegian golfer Viktor Hovland has also been pretty good with his game last week and claimed 3.5 points from five matches.
From the American side, Max Homa was impressive, adding 3.5 points to his team's total score. Patrick Cantlay and Brian Harman won two points each, while Justin Thomas added 1.5.
Here are the ratings of the 2023 Ryder Cup players based on their performance at the tournament.
Ryder Cup 2023 player ratings
Team Europe
Rory McIlroy
Rating: 9/10
2023 Ryder Cup record: Four points from five matches
Viktor Hovland
Rating: 9/10
2023 Ryder Cup record: 3.5 points from five matches
Tyrrell Hatton
Rating: 8 /10
2023 Ryder Cup record: 3.5 points from four matches
Jon Rahm
Rating: 8/10
2023 Ryder Cup record: Three points from four matches
Tommy Fleetwood
Rating: 8 /10
2023 Ryder Cup record: Three points from four matches
Ludvig Åberg
Rating: 7/10
2023 Ryder Cup record: 1.5 points from three matches
Robert MacIntyre
Rating: 6/10
2023 Ryder Cup record: 2.5 points from three matches
Shane Lowry
Rating: 6/10
2023 Ryder Cup record: 1.5 points from three matches
Matt Fitzpatrick
Rating: 6 /10
2023 Ryder Cup record: One point from three matches
Sepp Straka
Rating: 6/10
2023 Ryder Cup record: One point from three matches
Nicolai Hojgaard
Rating: 5/10
2023 Ryder Cup record: 0.5 points from three matches
Team US
Max Homa
Rating: 8/10
2023 Ryder Cup record: 3.5 points from five matches
Patrick Cantlay
Rating: 7/10
2023 Ryder Cup record: Two points from four matches
Brian Harman
Rating: 6 /10
2023 Ryder Cup record: Two points from four matches
Justin Thomas
Rating: 6 /10
2023 Ryder Cup record: 1.5 points from four matches
Sam Burns
Rating: 6/10
2023 Ryder Cup record: One point from three matches
Wyndham Clark
Rating: 5/10
2023 Ryder Cup record: 1.5 points from three matches
Collin Morikawa
Rating: 4/10
2023 Ryder Cup record: One point from four matches
Xander Schauffele
Rating: 4/10
2023 Ryder Cup record: One point from four matches
Brooks Koepka
Rating: 4/10
2023 Ryder Cup record: 1.5 points from three matches
Jordan Spieth
Rating: 3/10
2023 Ryder Cup record: One point from four matches
Scottie Scheffler
Rating: 3/10
2023 Ryder Cup record: One point from four matches
Rickie Fowler
Rating: 2/10
2023 Ryder Cup record: Zero points from two matches