Exploring Ryder Cup 2023 player ratings post Rome showdown

The 2023 Ryder Cup concluded with the European team winning the tournament with a score of 16.5-11.5. Rory McIlroy put up an amazing performance at the biennial event, adding four points to his team's victory.

Norwegian golfer Viktor Hovland has also been pretty good with his game last week and claimed 3.5 points from five matches.

From the American side, Max Homa was impressive, adding 3.5 points to his team's total score. Patrick Cantlay and Brian Harman won two points each, while Justin Thomas added 1.5.

Here are the ratings of the 2023 Ryder Cup players based on their performance at the tournament.

Ryder Cup 2023 player ratings

Team Europe

Rory McIlroy

Rory McIlroy (Image via AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)

Rating: 9/10

2023 Ryder Cup record: Four points from five matches

Viktor Hovland

Viktor Hovland (Image via AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)

Rating: 9/10

2023 Ryder Cup record: 3.5 points from five matches

Tyrrell Hatton

Tyrrell Hatton (Image via AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)

Rating: 8 /10

2023 Ryder Cup record: 3.5 points from four matches

Jon Rahm

Jon Rahm (Image via AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)

Rating: 8/10

2023 Ryder Cup record: Three points from four matches

Tommy Fleetwood

Tommy Fleetwood (Image via AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)

Rating: 8 /10

2023 Ryder Cup record: Three points from four matches

Ludvig Åberg

Ludvig Åberg (Image via Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Rating: 7/10

2023 Ryder Cup record: 1.5 points from three matches

Robert MacIntyre

Robert MacIntyre (Image via AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)

Rating: 6/10

2023 Ryder Cup record: 2.5 points from three matches

Shane Lowry

Shane Lowry (Image via AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino

Rating: 6/10

2023 Ryder Cup record: 1.5 points from three matches

Matt Fitzpatrick

Matt Fitzpatrick (Image via AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)

Rating: 6 /10

2023 Ryder Cup record: One point from three matches

Sepp Straka

Sepp Straka (Image via AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)

Rating: 6/10

2023 Ryder Cup record: One point from three matches

Nicolai Hojgaard

Nicolai Hojgaard (Image via AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)

Rating: 5/10

2023 Ryder Cup record: 0.5 points from three matches

Team US

Max Homa

Max Homa (Image via Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Rating: 8/10

2023 Ryder Cup record: 3.5 points from five matches

Patrick Cantlay

Patrick Cantlay (Image via AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)

Rating: 7/10

2023 Ryder Cup record: Two points from four matches

Brian Harman

Brian Harman (Image via AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)

Rating: 6 /10

2023 Ryder Cup record: Two points from four matches

Justin Thomas

Justin Thomas (Image via Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Rating: 6 /10

2023 Ryder Cup record: 1.5 points from four matches

Sam Burns

Sam Burns (Image via AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia )

Rating: 6/10

2023 Ryder Cup record: One point from three matches

Wyndham Clark

Wyndham Clark (Image via AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)

Rating: 5/10

2023 Ryder Cup record: 1.5 points from three matches

Collin Morikawa

Collin Morikawa (Image via Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Rating: 4/10

2023 Ryder Cup record: One point from four matches

Xander Schauffele

Xander Schauffele (Image via AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)

Rating: 4/10

2023 Ryder Cup record: One point from four matches

Brooks Koepka

Brooks Koepka (Image via AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)

Rating: 4/10

2023 Ryder Cup record: 1.5 points from three matches

Jordan Spieth

Jordan Spieth (Image via AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)

Rating: 3/10

2023 Ryder Cup record: One point from four matches

Scottie Scheffler

Scottie Scheffler (Image via AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)

Rating: 3/10

2023 Ryder Cup record: One point from four matches

Rickie Fowler

Rickie Fowler (Image via AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)

Rating: 2/10

2023 Ryder Cup record: Zero points from two matches