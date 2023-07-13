Exploring Viktor Hovland's WITB at the 2023 Genesis Scottish Open

Viktor Hovland is an all-around player with very complete skills. He currently ranks 13th on the PGA Tour in total strokes gained this season (SG Total: 1.45). A reflection of his comprehensiveness as a golfer can be found in his bag.

Owner of a good drive, an above-average driving accuracy, and an extraordinary ability to reach the green from the rough, the main problems of Víktor Hovland (without being horror) are in the putting.

Viktor Hovland with one of his Ping irons at the Genesis Scottish Open (Image via Getty)

Not surprisingly, we find a very varied assortment of irons and wedges in Hovland's bag. The Norwegian's team consists of 14 clubs, distributed as follows:

Driver: Ping G425 LST (9 degrees @8.4) with Fujikura Speeder 661 TR X shaft.

Ping G425 LST (9 degrees @8.4) with Fujikura Speeder 661 TR X shaft. 3-wood: TaylorMade Stealth Plus (15 degrees @ 16.5) with Fujikura Ventus Blue 7 X shaft.

TaylorMade Stealth Plus (15 degrees @ 16.5) with Fujikura Ventus Blue 7 X shaft. 7-wood: Ping G430 Max (20.5 degrees @18.75) with Fujikura Ventus TR Blue 8 X shaft.

Ping G430 Max (20.5 degrees @18.75) with Fujikura Ventus TR Blue 8 X shaft. Irons: Ping i210 set (7 heads, from 4 to PW) with KBS Tour-V 120 X shaft.

Ping i210 set (7 heads, from 4 to PW) with KBS Tour-V 120 X shaft. Wedges: Ping Glide 4.0 (50-SS, 56-SS) with KBS Tour-V 120 X shaft + Ping Glide 2.0 (60-TS), with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400 shaft.

Ping Glide 4.0 (50-SS, 56-SS) with KBS Tour-V 120 X shaft + Ping Glide 2.0 (60-TS), with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400 shaft. Putter: Ping PLD DS 72 prototype.

There is no doubt that the PING + TaylorMade combination present in Hovland's bag has produced an excellent product. The winner of the most recent Memorial Tournament has been very consistent in his play this season.

Hovland's equipment is completed with Titleist Pro V1 balls and Golf Pride MCC grips.

Viktor Hovland's 2023 season stats

Viktor Hovland has been the best player at reaching the hole from the rough on the PGA Tour. His overall average is 37 feet and two inches. When from the right rough, he improves to 36'11''. From the left rough, his average is 37'7''.

At 100 yards from the hole from the rough, Hovland averages 39'7'', the best on the circuit. If we go 200 yards, he is second best (41'2'').

Viktor Hovland using his Ping G425 LST drive at the Travelers Championship (Image via Getty)

Getting to the green is definitely Hovland's specialty. His 2023 statistics place him seventh in approaching the green (overall), sixth in doing so from 200 to 225 yards, fifth between 125 and 150 yards, and eighth from less than 100 yards.

We already said that the putter is where his main difficulty lies. Viktor Hovland has required (during 2023) an average of 28.25 putts per round, which is not too bad.

However, when analyzed by rounds, there is a clear deterioration, something the young Norwegian must work on (27.24, 28.29, 29.24, and 28.24, respectively).

Viktor Hovland is playing in the 2023 Genesis Scottish Open. After the first round, he is at T137 with +3.

