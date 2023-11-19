“F*** you Dan Andrews” - National Golf Club members join revolt against former Premier Daniel Andrews over venue rejection

In response to Daniel Andrews' possible application to join the Portsea Golf Club on Victoria's Mornington Peninsula, members of the National Golf Club have joined a revolt against him. Former State Premier Andrews has been the target of ongoing criticism for his possible participation.

A National Golf Club member reportedly customized their BMW car's license plate to read "FUDA," which is an acronym for "F*** you, Dan Andrews," according to Daily News.

The Herald Sun reports that the National Golf Club got a letter stating that more than 100 members agree with the decision to deny Daniel membership.

Here is an excerpt from the letter:

"I seek assurances for myself and fellow members that should Daniel Andrews express interest in joining the National Golf Club that his application would undergo the standard membership approval process.

“This includes the crucial step … which specifies that the candidate’s name be posted on the notice board for a 21-day period upon receipt of the membership application."

Who is Daniel Andrews?

Andrews is a former Australian politician. He had served as the 48th Premier of Victoria.

Born in Williamstown, Andrews moved from Glenroy to Wangaratta. He had done his schooling at Marist Brothers' Galen Catholic College and then attended Monash University from where he did his graduation. He holds a degree in Bachelor of Arts in politics and classics.

Daniel Andrews stepped into politics in 2002. He was appointed Parliamentary Secretary For Health in the Steve Bracks labour government in 2002. In 2006, he was appointed as a Cabinet member.

Daniel Andrews' tough choices during COVID-19 have made him an unpopular figure in the golf world. In addition to prohibiting the location during the pandemic, he included the Mornington Peninsula in metropolitan restriction.

Steve Price, the shock jock, threatened to destroy Daniel Andrews' membership earlier this week if it is approved. Price stated in a Sky News interview:

“This is the premier who stopped us playing golf for two years during Covid. This is the premier who locked down this community even though we’re 120km out of the city. The same premier who let people on the other side of the bay play golf. No way that should that man come into the golf club.

“If Dan Andrews is allowed to join the Portsea Golf Club, I’ll quit, I’ll resign, I’ll tear up my membership and I’ll go and play golf somewhere else," he added.

Daniel Andrews is an avid golfer and he showed interest in joining the Portsea Golf Club on Victoria's Mornington Peninsula, but has been receiving tremendous backlash.