Why did Daniel Andrews resign? Victorian Premier resignation explored in wake of departure

Daniel Andrews has recently resigned as the premier of Victoria after serving in the position since 2014. The Guardian stated Andrews confirmed his resignation during a press conference on September 26, 2023. He said:

"When it is time, it is time. Recently, in talking to my kids and Cath, thoughts of what life will be like after this job has started to creep in. I have always known that the moment that happens it is time to go and to give this privilege, this amazing responsibility to someone else."

Andrews further stated that his job lets him meet different people from different states, and all of them have separate opinions. He ended by saying that he is grateful for being able to serve as the premier of Victoria. Daniel was accompanied by his wife Catherine, along with their children Noah and Joseph.

Daniel Andrews' resignation will be effective on September 27, 2023

According to ABC, Daniel Andrews will be stepping down as the premier of Victoria on September 27, 2023, at 5 pm. He said at a press conference that his job is not easy, and he is not complaining about the same. He continued:

"To Cath, she is my best friend and none of this was remotely possible without her support, her guidance and love. To Noah, Grace and Joseph, they know only politics. Dad has always done this. For all that this has meant, thank you, you are everything to me."

While speaking to Il Globo this year, Daniel said that he was planning to contest and win another election in 2026. He added that he had a lot of other plans in mind and "a lot to build, a lot to see through."

The Prime Minister of Australia, Anthony Albanese, expressed his shock at Daniel Andrews' decision and praised the work that he has done as a premier over the years. He said that the decision was unexpected and addressed Daniel's contributions during the COVID-19 pandemic. He stated:

"In the relentless pressure of a once-in-a-generation pandemic, Dan never shirked the hard decisions. He fronted up, he stood up and he did everything in his power to keep Victorians safe."

Jacinta Allan expected to replace Daniel Andrews

Jacinta Allen might replace Daniel Andrews (Image via AustralianaNews/X)

Daniel Andrews has quit as the premier of Victoria. ABC states that a successor will be selected by Wednesday, and Deputy Premier Jacinta Allan's name is being considered for the same.

She was the face of the Commonwealth Games in Victoria. She served as the Minister for Commonwealth Games Delivery until the sports event was canceled in July 2023. She was in charge of the events scheduled at different places in March 2026.

The cancellation of the Commonwealth Games was not well received by the public. The state's Liberal Party, the Federal Government, and Prime Minister Anthony Albanese also expressed their criticism of the same.

After Daniel started serving as the Premier of Victoria, he was also involved in a few controversies. While the news of Daniel's resignation went viral, some netizens recalled the COVID-19 pandemic, where police used violence to end the protests at the Shrine of Remembrance in Melbourne, Australia.