"F**k the Ryder Cup" - Fans slam the biennial tournament for announcing "ultimate watch party kit" priced at $1081

Golf fans were quick to criticize the PGA of America after it revealed its official “Ryder Cup Live” watch party kits ahead of this month’s matches in New York. The announcement sparked immediate backlash online, with many slamming the high prices of the packages.The kits come in two versions, with the “Ultimate” package priced at $1,081. It includes 100 cocktail napkins, coasters, cups, 20 table tents, two “quiet please” paddles, a wall flag, and three window clings. Buyers also receive customizable digital promotional material, mainly aimed at companies looking to host their own parties. The “At Home” kit, meanwhile, costs $343 and offers a smaller collection of items, including napkins, cups, coasters, and hats.Golf page NUCLR Golf shared the news on X, asking fans if they would buy the package. Responses were overwhelmingly negative. One fan wrote:“F**k the Ryder Cup. This is loot!”Another bluntly replied:“That’s a hard no”“I think I speak for everyone when I say no one is buying this shit,” another added.Others mocked the offer, with one saying:“At best that is $50 worth of cr*p from a party store. 🙄”Another compared it to Augusta National’s popular “Taste of the Masters”, adding:“This is trying to imitate the Taste of the Masters but no chance of that for many reasons.”One user criticized the move as:“Disgusting corporate gouging and greed…. Oh wait that’s actually a good representation of the US these days. 🤦‍♂ If they really gave a cr*p at all they’d give stuff out for free and have sponsors pay for it to drive up American passion and interest.”A screenshot of fan reactions on NUCLR Golf's post (via X)Alongside the kits, the PGA announced additional fan activations in New York City. Rockefeller Center will feature giant video boards, live match screenings, and pop-up activations from partners like BMW, Ralph Lauren, and Michelob Ultra. Watch parties are also scheduled at nine separate locations across the city.Final lineup for the Ryder Cup 2025 teamsThe 45th Ryder Cup is set to take place at Bethpage Black in New York, with both Team USA and Team Europe confirming their 12-man squads. The Americans, led by captain Keegan Bradley, had six automatic qualifiers through the Ryder Cup rankings, headlined by World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler. Bradley named his six captain’s picks on August 27, though he opted not to select himself.On the European side, five players had already secured their spots, with Rory McIlroy leading the qualification standings. Rasmus Højgaard claimed the final automatic berth after the British Masters on August 24. Captain Luke Donald completed his lineup with his selections on September 1.Team Europe will feature McIlroy, Robert MacIntyre, Tommy Fleetwood, Justin Rose, Tyrrell Hatton, Højgaard, Shane Lowry, Jon Rahm, Sepp Straka, Viktor Hovland, Ludvig Åberg, and Matt Fitzpatrick. Meanwhile, Team USA will be represented by Scheffler, JJ Spaun, Xander Schauffele, Russell Henley, Harris English, Bryson DeChambeau, Justin Thomas, Collin Morikawa, Ben Griffin, Cameron Young, and Patrick Cantlay.