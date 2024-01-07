Tyrrell Hatton started his 4th round at The Sentry 2024 by dropping an F-bomb on his second shot. Hatton hit the fairway with a 305-yard drive and opted for his pitching wedge to find the green with his second stroke. However, the execution did not go as the player had envisioned.

The stroke didn't carry as much as Tyrrell Hatton expected and the ball ended in the greenside bunker in front of the green. While the trajectory of the ball was being broadcast, the hot mic on the broadcast camera captured these words from the player (via NUCLER GOLF):

"GO! GO! GO! F**k you!"

However, Tyrrell Hatton managed to get out of the bunker with a perfect wedge shot and left the ball just 8 inches from the hole. He finally made par on the hole.

Hatton finished the first 54 holes of The Sentry in T14 with a score of -16. Hatton had a sublime second round, with an 11-under 62, temporarily moving him into first place. However, he could only post a 72 on Saturday and lost more than 10 places.

During the fourth round, Tyrrell Hatton had two birdies and no bogeys on the first five holes.

Tyrrell Hatton and the hot mics of the golf broadcasts

Tyrrell Hatton is a fan favorite for his funny expressions on the course, which are usually captured by the hot mics of the broadcasts. That's exactly why he is one of the main attractions of The Sentry 2024, besides his enormous quality as a player.

Very famous are, among others, his F-bombs from the 2022 Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, the 2022 DP World Tour Championship and the 2023 PGA Championship, all captured by the hot mics of the live broadcasts.

At the 2023 Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, Hatton executed a bad drive shot on the 12th hole of the second round and poured all his frustration into his language. The same thing also happened on the 12th hole of the second round at the 2023 PGA Championship.

The case of the 2023 DP World Tour Championship was much funnier for fans since Hatton was leading at the time he dropped his F-bomb. It is also recalled that he turned his head to the right as he spoke, so it is likely that it was directed at someone in the audience.

This is Hatton's debut at The Sentry. His second-round score of 62 was just one stroke shy of the 18-hole record for the Plantation Course at Kapalua Resort.

Interestingly, the 18-hole record (61) was set and equaled twice during the 2022 edition. It was set by Jon Rahm in the third round and matched by Justin Thomas that same day. Finally, it was also equaled by Matt Jones in the fourth round.