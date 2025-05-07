F1 star Alex Albon’s girlfriend Lily Muni He flaunts luxury bag during the LPGA Tour break

LPGA Tour pro Lily Muni He is one of the most followed golfers on social media, especially Instagram. She is currently dating F1 star Alex Albon, and the couple is often spotted together during various GPs that the Williams Racing driver competes in around the world.

Ad

Muni He is also a fashion icon and shares various outfits and accessories she carries. Recently, she shared a picture of her authentic Chanel perforated patent leather golden/yellow tote bag.

Lily Muni He flaunts her Chanel tote bag - Source: via @lilymhe on Instagram

She shared this picture from a beach as she is taking a break from pro golf and is not in the field this week for the Mizuho Americas Open. Muni has around 1 million followers and shares regular updates to keep her fans and followers updated.

Ad

Trending

The Chinese pro golfer last competed on the LPGA Tour in the Chevron Championship, where she sadly missed the cut after carding +6 for the event. The 25-year-old hasn't made an ideal start to the 2025 LPGA Tour season. She has played in just three events and has finished T50, T25, and a missed cut.

How has Lily Muni He performed on the LPGA Tour so far?

Lily Muni He made her LPGA Tour debut in 2019 but unfortunately hasn't registered a win yet on the LPGA Tour. She is currently ranked 269th in the Rolex World Golf Rankings but has managed to maintain her status on the LPGA Tour since 2019.

Ad

In her six years on the LPGA Tour, she has officially earned $489.6K and registered three top-10 finishes. Her best season on the LPGA Tour came in 2021, as she made $128K and finished 99th in the season-long Race to CME Globe rankings.

In 2024, Lily Muni He played 15 events, made 8 cuts, and earned $55.9K on the LPGA Tour. Unfortunately, she did not make any top-10 or top-20 finishes, making it a below-average season for the Chinese pro golfer.

Ad

Here's how Lily Muni He performed in all the LPGA Tour events in 2024:

LOTTE Championship (June 11) – T43, 286 (-2)

– T43, 286 (-2) Buick LPGA Shanghai (October 10) – T26, 281 (-7)

– T26, 281 (-7) Walmart NW Arkansas Championship (September 27) – Missed cut, 143 (+1)

– Missed cut, 143 (+1) Kroger Queen City Championship (September 19) – T56, 284 (-4)

– T56, 284 (-4) FM Championship (August 29) – Missed cut, 150 (+6)

– Missed cut, 150 (+6) Portland Classic (August 1) – T39, 277 (-11)

– T39, 277 (-11) CPKC Women’s Open (July 25) – T63, 296 (+8)

– T63, 296 (+8) Dana Open (July 18) – Missed cut, 151 (+9)

– Missed cut, 151 (+9) Dow Championship (June 27) – Missed cut, 139 (-1)

– Missed cut, 139 (-1) Meijer LPGA Classic (June 13) – T69, 288 (E)

– T69, 288 (E) ShopRite LPGA Classic (June 7) – T60, 211 (-2)

– T60, 211 (-2) JM Eagle LA Championship (April 25) – Missed cut, 149 (+7)

– Missed cut, 149 (+7) Ford Championship (March 28) – Missed cut, 141 (-3)

– Missed cut, 141 (-3) Blue Bay LPGA (March 7) – T37, 286 (-2)

– T37, 286 (-2) HSBC Women’s World Championship (February 29) – Withdrew, 149 (+5 through 2 rounds)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Amey Kulkarni Golf writer at Sportskeeda. Know More