F1 star Alex Albon’s girlfriend Lily Muni He makes her feelings clear after disappointing Chevron Championship outing

F1 star Alex Albon’s girlfriend Lily Muni He began her third start of the 2025 season at the Chevron Championship. She had hopes to grab the first Major of her professional career. But things did not go as planned for her as she missed the cut after two consecutive rounds.

Regardless, she was thankful for the challenge that the Chevron Championship threw at her. A few hours ago, Muni He shared snippets from her week at the Chevron Championship on her official Instagram account. In the caption, she wrote:

“Golf is hard, majors are harder.😂 thank you @thechevronchampionship for the challenge. Enjoying the journey and we’ll come back stronger!”

In the first round, Muni He started on the back nine. She recorded a bogey on the 10th hole, followed by a birdie on the 11th. After paring the next three holes, she bogeyed the 15th and 16th, finishing the back nine with a score of 37.

On the front nine, she bogeyed the first hole but birdied the second. She added another birdie on the 7th hole but double-bogeyed the 8th and bogeyed the 9th, concluding the front nine with a score of 38.

In the second round, Muni He bogeyed the 10th and 11th holes, followed by a birdie on the 12th. She bogeyed the 13th and 14th holes, then birdied the 15th. She bogeyed the 16th and 17th holes, finishing the back nine with a score of 39.

On the front nine, she bogeyed the 1st and 3rd holes, then birdied the 4th. She bogeyed the 5th and 7th holes, concluding the front nine with a score of 36.

Lily Muni He’s total score of 150 placed her among several players who also missed the cut. The cut line was determined at 148, with players such as Charley Hull and Yuka Saso also finishing at 150.

How has Lily Muni He’s 2025 season been so far?

Lily Muni He has participated in three LPGA Tour events during the 2025 season. At the HSBC Women's World Championship held from February 27 to March 2, Muni He completed the tournament with a total score of 296, placing her at 8-over-par. She did not earn any prize money from this event.

In the Blue Bay LPGA event from March 6 to 9, Muni He finished tied for 25th with a score of 287 at 1-under-par. Her performance earned her $22,761 in prize money. Most recently, Muni He competed in The Chevron Championship from April 24 to 27. She missed the cut after recording a total score of 150 at 6-over-par and did not receive any prize money.

As of April 30, 2025, Lily Muni He has earned a total of $22,761 in prize money for the season.

