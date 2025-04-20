"Fair play Justin Thomas"; "Patrick Reed would never" - Fans hail 2x major champ for calling penalty on himself at RBC Heritage

During the third round of the RBC Heritage 2025, Justin Thomas was handed a one-stroke penalty on the 2nd hole. Interestingly, the 2x major champion called the penalty on himself.
On Saturday, April 19, Thomas carded a 2-under 69 in the third round of the RBC Heritage. He picked up four birdies in the penultimate round against two bogeys. However, he also received a one-stroke penalty on the par-5 second hole when he tried to remove a loose impediment from a waste area.
While removing the impediment, Thomas observed the movement and informed the officials about the situation. Following a discussion, he was assessed a one-stroke penalty.
Fans online praised Justin Thomas' fair sportsmanship while a few took a dig at Patrick Reed, given the golfer's history.
Here's a look at some reactions:
"Fair play Justin, keeping the integrity of the sport honest. 👍🏼," one fan wrote.
"Patrick Reed would never," another fan wrote.
"Protects the field. Fair penalty and even bigger for him to call I," this fan commented.
"Some busy body would have told on him. Just ask Lexi Thompson about that," this fan remarked.
"No Patrick Reed. Class," one fan opined.
When will Justin Thomas tee off at the RBC Heritage, Round 4?
Justin Thomas is paired with Maverick McNealy for the final round of the RBC Heritage. The duo will tee off on Sunday, April 20 at 1:45 p.m. ET from the first hole.
Here's a look at the tee times for the RBC Heritage 2025, Round 4 (all times ET):
- 7:45 a.m.: Joe Highsmith, Nick Dunlap
- 7:55 a.m.: Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Sahith Theegala
- 8:05 a.m.: Patrick Rodgers, Min Woo Lee
- 8:15 a.m.: Bud Cauley, Adam Hadwin
- 8:25 a.m.: Collin Morikawa, Matthieu Pavon
- 8:35 a.m.: J.J. Spaun, Robert MacIntyre
- 8:45 a.m.: Michael Kim, Corey Conners
- 8:55 a.m.: Rickie Fowler, Harris English
- 9:05 a.m.: Ludvig Åberg, Gary Woodland
- 9:20 a.m.: Taylor Pendrith, Max Homa
- 9:30 a.m.: Tony Finau, Lucas Glover
- 9:40 a.m.: Denny McCarthy, Sam Stevens
- 9:50 a.m.: Jacob Bridgeman, Aaron Rai
- 10 a.m.: Will Zalatoris, Austin Eckroat
- 10:10 a.m.: Xander Schauffele, Matt Kuchar
- 10:20 a.m.: Cameron Young, Akshay Bhatia
- 10:35 a.m.: Davis Thompson, Nick Taylor
- 10:45 a.m.: Karl Vilips, Ryan Gerard
- 10:55 a.m.: Jason Day, Sami Valimaki
- 11:05 a.m.: Chris Kirk, Thomas Detry
- 11:15 a.m.: Adam Scott, Sam Burns
- 11:25 a.m.: Sepp Straka, Justin Rose
- 11:35 a.m.: J.T. Poston, Eric Cole
- 11:50 a.m.: Billy Horschel, Stephan Jaeger
- 12:00: Jordan Spieth, Max Greyserman
- 12:10 p.m.: Sungjae Im, Ryo Hisatsune
- 12:20 p.m.: Viktor Hovland, Tom Hoge
- 12:30 p.m.: Shane Lowry, Daniel Berger
- 12:40 p.m.: Wyndham Clark, Byeong Hun An
- 12:50 p.m.: Matt Fitzpatrick, Brian Campbell
- 1:05 p.m.: Cam Davis, Mackenzie Hughes
- 1:15 p.m.: Patrick Cantlay, Keegan Bradley
- 1:25 p.m.: Scottie Scheffler, Russell Henley
- 1:35 p.m.: Brian Harman, Tommy Fleetwood
- 1:45 p.m.: Justin Thomas, Maverick McNealy
- 1:55 p.m.: Si Woo Kim, Andrew Novak