"Fair play Justin Thomas"; "Patrick Reed would never" - Fans hail 2x major champ for calling penalty on himself at RBC Heritage

During the third round of the RBC Heritage 2025, Justin Thomas was handed a one-stroke penalty on the 2nd hole. Interestingly, the 2x major champion called the penalty on himself.

On Saturday, April 19, Thomas carded a 2-under 69 in the third round of the RBC Heritage. He picked up four birdies in the penultimate round against two bogeys. However, he also received a one-stroke penalty on the par-5 second hole when he tried to remove a loose impediment from a waste area.

While removing the impediment, Thomas observed the movement and informed the officials about the situation. Following a discussion, he was assessed a one-stroke penalty.

Fans online praised Justin Thomas' fair sportsmanship while a few took a dig at Patrick Reed, given the golfer's history.

Here's a look at some reactions:

"Fair play Justin, keeping the integrity of the sport honest. 👍🏼," one fan wrote.

"Patrick Reed would never," another fan wrote.

"Protects the field. Fair penalty and even bigger for him to call I," this fan commented.

"Some busy body would have told on him. Just ask Lexi Thompson about that," this fan remarked.

"No Patrick Reed. Class," one fan opined.

When will Justin Thomas tee off at the RBC Heritage, Round 4?

Justin Thomas is paired with Maverick McNealy for the final round of the RBC Heritage. The duo will tee off on Sunday, April 20 at 1:45 p.m. ET from the first hole.

Here's a look at the tee times for the RBC Heritage 2025, Round 4 (all times ET):

7:45 a.m.: Joe Highsmith, Nick Dunlap

Joe Highsmith, Nick Dunlap 7:55 a.m.: Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Sahith Theegala

Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Sahith Theegala 8:05 a.m.: Patrick Rodgers, Min Woo Lee

Patrick Rodgers, Min Woo Lee 8:15 a.m.: Bud Cauley, Adam Hadwin

Bud Cauley, Adam Hadwin 8:25 a.m.: Collin Morikawa, Matthieu Pavon

Collin Morikawa, Matthieu Pavon 8:35 a.m.: J.J. Spaun, Robert MacIntyre

J.J. Spaun, Robert MacIntyre 8:45 a.m.: Michael Kim, Corey Conners

Michael Kim, Corey Conners 8:55 a.m.: Rickie Fowler, Harris English

Rickie Fowler, Harris English 9:05 a.m.: Ludvig Åberg, Gary Woodland

Ludvig Åberg, Gary Woodland 9:20 a.m.: Taylor Pendrith, Max Homa

Taylor Pendrith, Max Homa 9:30 a.m.: Tony Finau, Lucas Glover

Tony Finau, Lucas Glover 9:40 a.m.: Denny McCarthy, Sam Stevens

Denny McCarthy, Sam Stevens 9:50 a.m.: Jacob Bridgeman, Aaron Rai

Jacob Bridgeman, Aaron Rai 10 a.m.: Will Zalatoris, Austin Eckroat

Will Zalatoris, Austin Eckroat 10:10 a.m.: Xander Schauffele, Matt Kuchar

Xander Schauffele, Matt Kuchar 10:20 a.m.: Cameron Young, Akshay Bhatia

Cameron Young, Akshay Bhatia 10:35 a.m.: Davis Thompson, Nick Taylor

Davis Thompson, Nick Taylor 10:45 a.m.: Karl Vilips, Ryan Gerard

Karl Vilips, Ryan Gerard 10:55 a.m.: Jason Day, Sami Valimaki

Jason Day, Sami Valimaki 11:05 a.m.: Chris Kirk, Thomas Detry

Chris Kirk, Thomas Detry 11:15 a.m.: Adam Scott, Sam Burns

Adam Scott, Sam Burns 11:25 a.m.: Sepp Straka, Justin Rose

Sepp Straka, Justin Rose 11:35 a.m.: J.T. Poston, Eric Cole

J.T. Poston, Eric Cole 11:50 a.m.: Billy Horschel, Stephan Jaeger

Billy Horschel, Stephan Jaeger 12:00: Jordan Spieth, Max Greyserman

Jordan Spieth, Max Greyserman 12:10 p.m.: Sungjae Im, Ryo Hisatsune

Sungjae Im, Ryo Hisatsune 12:20 p.m.: Viktor Hovland, Tom Hoge

Viktor Hovland, Tom Hoge 12:30 p.m.: Shane Lowry, Daniel Berger

Shane Lowry, Daniel Berger 12:40 p.m.: Wyndham Clark, Byeong Hun An

Wyndham Clark, Byeong Hun An 12:50 p.m.: Matt Fitzpatrick, Brian Campbell

Matt Fitzpatrick, Brian Campbell 1:05 p.m.: Cam Davis, Mackenzie Hughes

Cam Davis, Mackenzie Hughes 1:15 p.m.: Patrick Cantlay, Keegan Bradley

Patrick Cantlay, Keegan Bradley 1:25 p.m.: Scottie Scheffler, Russell Henley

Scottie Scheffler, Russell Henley 1:35 p.m.: Brian Harman, Tommy Fleetwood

Brian Harman, Tommy Fleetwood 1:45 p.m.: Justin Thomas, Maverick McNealy

Justin Thomas, Maverick McNealy 1:55 p.m.: Si Woo Kim, Andrew Novak

