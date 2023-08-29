"Fake news": Popular TV presenter snaps back at Donald Trump's Senior Club Championship victory claim

Donald Trump recently made the claim that he shot a 67 at the Trump National Golf Course to win the Senior Club Championship. Needless to say, his bold claim was met by skepticism from fans and experts alike.

On Monday, WFAN, Jerry Recco told Boomer Esiason about the 67 that he shot on the Bedminster course. However, neither radio host seemed to believe what Donald Trump had said. Speaking on their show, Recco asked his co host:

“If you played from the forward tees, 5,000-yard course, are you shooting mid-60s?”

To this, Esiason clearly replied with a "No". Recco further added, saying and referring to Esiason:

“I’ve seen your golf swing and I’ve seen his swing, no way. No way. Not a chance.”

Boomer Esiason then went on to say that the claim that Donald Trump made was untrue.

“Let me ask you this question, was it a gross 67 or was it a net 67? So let’s say he played with a 15 handicap. But that wasn’t part of the Truth Social. That part of the Truth Social was left out…he’s intimating that he shot a gross 67. FAKE NEWS!”

The biggest problem with Trump's claim is that his news also means that he has a handicap of 15. However, according to USGA’s Golf Handicap Information Network, Trump has a handicap of 2.5, making the claim all the more false.

Donald Trump makes claim to have shot a 67 on Bedminster course on Truth Social

NUCLR Golf reported what Trump had posted on Truth Social the day he shot a 67.

"I am pleased to report, for those that care, that I just won the Senior Club Championship (must be over 50 years old!) at Bedminster (Trump National Golf Club), shooting a round of 67. Now, some people will think that sounds low, but there is no hanky/lanky."

Expand Tweet

Trump made the claims that the presence of Secret Service Agents was enough to prevent him from cheating, and that was the only evidence he provided for this alledged score. Donald Trump's score of 67, if he shot it, was eight strokes better than what Phil Mickelson shot two weeks ago on the same course.