Donald Trump talks continued support from 'very loyal' UFC President Dana White - "Endorse a politician and they forget"

Former U.S. President Donald Trump recently showered praise on UFC president Dana White for being a loyal friend and taking the promotion to new heights. The real estate magnate was recently seen at UFC 287 in Miami, where Floridians greeted him with thunderous cheers and applause.

Trump's close relationship with White is widely known in the MMA community, and the 76-year-old New Yorker has previously attended several UFC events. Meanwhile, the UFC frontman has taken the stage to speak at the former president's political campaign rallies.

In a recent interview with the NELK Boys on the Full Send Podcast, Donald Trump discussed various topics ranging from his friendship with Dana White to American foreign policy. Lauding White's loyal support over the years, Trump stated:

"He's amazing actually, isn't he?... I have continued support from Dana. Dana's a tough guy, and he's a smart guy. He's a loyal person. I helped Dana at the very beginning when nobody wanted to put the UFC on. Dana remembers that. A lot of people don't remember that. You endorse a politician and they forget all of a sudden if it's convenient for them. Dana's a very loyal person and a good friend."

Catch Donald Trump's comments (3:10) below:

Dana White on how Donald Trump helped the UFC during their early days

The close relationship between Dana White and Donald Trump is no secret, and fans have often wondered what tied the two men together.

Given that America's 45th president has often been accused of being a polarizing figure in politics, White has never shied away from publicly showing his support for Trump. Despite catching heat for his outspoken endorsement of the former U.S. president, White has praised Trump on numerous occasions.

It seems the UFC president owes a debt of gratitude to Donald Trump for helping make the world's premier MMA promotion so successful. White once explained how Trump's generosity helped the UFC develop into the global sporting giant it is today.

On a May 2022 episode of The Pivot Podcast, Dana White discussed how Trump aided the UFC during its infancy and how they became close friends:

"This brand was so bad, the venues didn't even want us... We had a hard time finding venues. Trump literally called us. He said, 'Come to my place, do the event here. We'll have you at the Trump Taj Mahal.' We get there, and the greatest setup for us. Showed up at the first fight, and he was there until the last fight. Both times we went there."

Watch the full interview below:

