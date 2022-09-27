"This guy's been so good to me, it's unexplainable" - Dana White raves about Donald Trump, explains history with UFC and their friendship

Dana White's longtime friendship with former United States president Donald Trump is a widely known fact. While it is a controversial topic that has drawn him a lot of criticism, White has never shied away from talking about his great relationship with Trump.

The UFC president recently appeared on Tucker Carlson Tonight, where he spoke about the origins of the friendship between the two.

"Donald Trump has been such a good friend to me, since the day I met him. When we bought this company, this company had such a bad stigma attached to it in sport that we couldn't even get into venues. And Donald Trump saw that this thing could possibly be big. And he offered us to come, do the event at the Trump Taj Mahal, cut us a very fair deal. We went down there and we did two events with him. He showed up for the first fight, stayed 'till the last fight."

After speaking about Trump's generosity, White described the support he was shown by the former US president throughout the UFC's development into the global phenomenon that it is today.

"Everything that ever happened to me in my career, after that day, the first guy to reach out [and] say congratulations was Donald Trump. Always sending something and saying congratulations. A guy who is genuinely happy for your success. This guy has been so good to me, it's unexplainable. "

Watch Dana White's complete segment on Tucker Carlson Tonight:

Dana White showed support to Donald Trump after Mar-a-Lago raid

Last month, the Federal Bureau of Investigation launched a raid at Donald Trump's Florida residence, Mar-a-Lago. The raid was authorized by a search warrant as part of an investigation into the former president related to three federal criminal statutes, including the Espionage Act.

Dana White was asked to comment on the raid during a UFC press conference.

"It's madness. The whole world is crazy right now. I don't know enough about it and I haven't talked to him, I've only seen bits and pieces on the news but I'll probably call him in the next couple of days. Without getting political right now, there is 10 other people's houses that should have been raided before his, that haven't happened."

Although Dana White admitted to not being clued in on the whole story, it's clear that he was willing to back his friend following the much-discussed raid.

Watch his presser comments below:

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far