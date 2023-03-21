Fact Check: Was Donald Trump arrested? Viral tweet debunked

A photo of cops arresting former U.S. President Donald Trump surfaced on Twitter on March 19, 2023. The photo was shared as a joke in response to a tweet by @okeefe_reborn, where the user asked why millions were protesting in Manhattan and why the entire borough was shut down.

O'Keefe Reborn @okeefe_reborn Why are MILLIONS protesting in Manhattan?

Why is all of Manhattan shut down?

Why was the Attorney General run out of town?



Is it because they arrested Donald Trump to prevent him from running and winning in 2024?

The user further asked rhetorically why the Attorney General ran out of town and then answered if all these things were happening because Trump was arrested to prevent his run for the 2024 election and his subsequent win.

In a reply to @okeefe_reborn’s tweet, another user, @TheInfiniteDude, posted the edited image of Trump being escorted to a car by three police officers. The latter user added the sarcastic caption:

“EXCLUSIVE: Trump Arrested in FBI Mar A Lago raid this evening.”

To avoid confusion, readers' context was added under this tweet, where it was stated that the image was generated through artificial intelligence software and that there were no published reports on President Trump's arrest.

As of the time of writing, Donald Trump has not been arrested or indicted.

Donald Trump may face charges for making a hush money payment

The claims of Trump's arrest spread after the former President predicted that he would be arrested on March 21 in connection with the allegations that he made hush money payments to Stormy Daniels, an adult film actress, during the 2016 election.

An investigation led by the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office came to a close, leading Trump to predict his own arrest. Though there is no confirmation of his indictment, Trump may face charges for making a hush money payment of $130,000 before his 2016 presidential election to silence the adult film actress about a past affair.

If Trump gets indicted, it would be historic, as he would be the first former president to face criminal charges. While Trump holds an extensive history of civil lawsuits, both before and after becoming president, criminal charges against him would dramatically escalate his legal woes as he wants to run for the 2024 election to recapture the White House.

In a post shared on Truth Social, Donald Trump referred to himself and wrote:

“The far & away leading Republican candidate and former president of the United States will be arrested on Tuesday of next week. Protest, take our nation back!”

Ultra⚠️Nuclear🇺🇸MAGA @011B777



This is purely political and based on strange and unproven legal theories. Look how far we’ve fallen with Biden.



This is purely political and based on strange and unproven legal theories. Look how far we've fallen with Biden.

Brace for unprecedented smugness… " … LEADING REPUBLICAN CANDIDATE & FORMER PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, WILL BE ARRESTED ON TUESDAY OF NEXT WEEK."

The former president also called for a public protest against his possible indictment and arrest.

On Friday, it was reported by CNN’s John Miller that meetings have been held throughout the week between New York City’s state, city, and federal law enforcement agencies about security preparations as a possible indictment of Trump might come.

According to a source familiar with the investigation of Trump’s hush money payments, another witness was expected to testify on Monday, March 20, before the grand jury. However, it was not clear whether it would be the final witness before the jury votes on Donald Trump’s possible indictment.

Russ Jones @RussInCheshire If stories are true, the next 72 hours could see the arrest of Donald Trump, and Boris Johnson being found guilty of lying to parliament and therefore banned from being an MP.



I have bunting. If stories are true, the next 72 hours could see the arrest of Donald Trump, and Boris Johnson being found guilty of lying to parliament and therefore banned from being an MP.I have bunting.

Trump’s legal team has also been anticipating his indictment and thus, has been preparing for the next steps. Joe Tacopina, one of the attorneys for Donald Trump, said that the former president had based his claims of indictment on recent press reports. Joe added:

Earlier on Saturday, a spokesperson for Trump said that he has not yet received a notification regarding any potential indictment from the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office, but that the former president highlighted his innocence in his post on Truth Social.

A lawyer from Miami’s Jones Walker law firm said that if Trump gets indicted and decides to surrender, the former president will have to go to an open court or the District Attorney’s office. He will then be processed to provide his fingerprints and his mugshot will be taken as well.

Donald Trump will then have to appear in front of a judge in a court of law where he will be informed about the charges that have been filed against him in the indictment process. The lawyer said that there could be a wide range of next steps before Donald Trump pleads not guilty or guilty. The arraignment can also be rescheduled and the case can be asked to be set for trial.

