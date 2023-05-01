“Family always first”: Tony Finau melts hearts after caddying for his kids, hours after winning Mexico Open

Tony Finau won the Mexico Open on Sunday (April 30), claiming his sixth victory on the PGA Tour. However, his way of celebrating impressed many of his fans, as it is usual for champions to celebrate in the intimacy of their homes as well as at parties or receptions.

What caused many emotionally charged reactions on social networks was that less than four hours after his triumph, Tony Finau was seen caddying for his children at a PAR 3 golf course near Vidanta Vallarta one, where he won the Mexico Open title.

PGA TOUR @PGATOUR Four hours after the win ...



@TonyFinauGolf caddied for his kids at a local par-3 course 🥹

Tony Finau is known for the way he highlights the role his family plays in his career and life. Both during press interviews and on social networks, Finau has reiterated loving words towards his family members, mainly his wife, thanking them for their care and support.

Even so, his followers reacted with great emotion to the video posted by the PGA Tour on its official Twitter account on Monday (May 1), in which Finau can be seen taking care of the bags of two of his children while they play a round of golf.

Here is how fans reacted on Twitter:

"A truly special person. Family always first as shown today and the Netflix documentary."

"He's one of the true family men on tour. Love that guy."

"He's one of the true family men on tour. Love that guy."

"Love Tony, one of the nicest guys on tour, deserved his win, hope he wins a major."

Kris 😎⚽️⚾️🏈🏏🏀🏆🇧🇧 @bajankris @PGATOUR

"Love Tony, one of the nicest guys on tour, deserved his win, hope he wins a major."

"How can anyone NOT be a fan of Tony? What a legend."

"Awesome - love everything about this!"

"Tony F. is the man, the myth, the legend, and because he keeps things real. You never see him lose his cool on the course because he has his priorities in order. His golf talents are great, but it always seems that his life talents are better. Congrats Tony on your win."

"Tony F. is the man, the myth, the legend, and because he keeps things real. You never see him lose his cool on the course because he has his priorities in order. His golf talents are great, but it always seems that his life talents are better. Congrats Tony on your win."

"That’s what it’s all about."

"Impressed. My goal towards my kids."

"Awesome. Winning is no longer a big deal for big Tone. Watch for him in the majors this year."

"Awesome. Winning is no longer a big deal for big Tone. Watch for him in the majors this year."

"I’ve said it and I’ll say it again the world is a better place for @tonyfinaugolf."

"This makes me like him even more. Awesome."

Tony Finau at the Mexico Open

Tony Finau achieved a 24-under 260 to win the Mexico Open, three strokes ahead of Jon Rahm, who finished in second place.

Finau had a -6 in the first round, a -7 in the second, another -6 in the third and a -5 in the fourth and final round. He was able to complete all four rounds with 27 birdies and only three bogeys.

The Mexico Open was Tony Finau’s second victory on the PGA Tour in the current season. He also has three Top 10 and 9 Top 25, with only one missed cut in 12 events played.

