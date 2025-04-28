Fan surprises Nelly Korda with a pack to add to her latest obsession

Nelly Korda was at the Woodlands in Texas last week for the first major championship of the year, The Chevron Championship. After completing her final round, she was heading to give a post-round interview when a fan surprised her with a gift.

A fan gifted her a new set of LEGO, which has seemingly become her new obsession and hobby off the golf course.

"Thank you, thank you so much. I love it. I did Spider-Man this week," Korda thanked the fan.

Kira Dixon was standing close to interview Korda, witnessing all this, and asked her to get the LEGO set with her for the interview.

"Bring the LEGO," Dixon said.

"Yeah, I am getting the LEGO. They are getting free ads right now," Korda answered.

During the pre-round press conference, Nelly Korda expressed her love for LEGO when asked about her hobby (via Golf.com).

"I’ve always loved LEGOs. Like, I actually started earlier this year, and it’s just another way to get your mind off things."

"I mean, you can go home when you’re at tournaments, read a book, or you can go watch your favorite show, but when you’re not really interested in any of those two things, it’s just another way to kind of get your mind off of golf," Korda revealed.

Meanwhile, Nelly Korda hasn't won any tournaments on the LPGA Tour after an incredible season last year with seven wins. Hence, she is finding new ways to mentally switch off from golf, and so far, LEGO has been helping her to pull away from the game.

How did Nelly Korda perform at the 2025 Chevron Championship?

Nelly Korda had an average finish at the 2025 Chevron Championship, which was the first major championship of the year. She was the defending champion of the event and was one of the favorites to win.

Nelly Korda at The Chevron Championship - Source: Imagn

However, she was never in contention throughout the week and finished T14 for the event. Korda had a rough start and never really recovered from the same, as she carded 77 on day one and remained +6 for the event.

The 26-year-old made a slight comeback in the final three days, but she couldn't recover from the 77 she scored on day one and eventually finished T14.

Meanwhile, Mao Saigo won the event in a five-way playoff, as five players were tied for the lead at -7.

Here's the complete leaderboard of the 2025 Chevron Championship (Top 20).

1. Mao Saigo –7

T2. Ruoning Yin –7

T2. Hyo Joo Kim –7

T2. Lindy Duncan –7

T2. Ariya Jutanugarn –7

T6. Jin Young Ko –5

T6. Haeran Ryu –5

T6. Sarah Schmelzel –5

T9. Carlota Ciganda –4

T9. Hye-Jin Choi –4

T9. Manon De Roey –4

T9. Yan Liu –4

13. Angel Yin –3

T14. Nelly Korda –2

T14. Minjee Lee –2

T14. Weiwei Zhang –2

T14. Lexi Thompson –2

T18. Allisen Corpuz –1

T18. Chanettee Wannasaen –1

T18. Lauren Coughlin –1

T18. Esther Henseleit –1

T18. In Gee Chun –1

T18. Mi Hyang Lee –1

