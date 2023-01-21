“Why every man needs a dog” – Fans react to a frustrated Tyrrell Hatton’s animated reactions at Abu Dhabi

Tyrell Hatton was tied for 22nd place after the second round of the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship. The English golfer shot a round of 67, and with a total score of 139, he took a long jump from 43 to 22 after the second round.

Hatton, however, was frustrated with his performance after the golfer missed a shot in the tournament. The DP World Tour shared a short clip of his animated, frustrated reaction on their Twitter account, asking fans to caption it.

Fans came out with excellent captions to describe the golfer's sentiments. They expressed their wit and humor in the comments section of the post:

"All emotions out. Fun to watch."

"Tyrell Hatton, fed up with playing golf with his club, attempts boxing, hockey, and tennis with it. "

Phillymick279 @Phillymick2791 @DPWorldTour Tyrrell Hatton, fed up with playing golf with his club, attempts boxing, hockey, and tennis with it. @DPWorldTour Tyrrell Hatton, fed up with playing golf with his club, attempts boxing, hockey, and tennis with it.

One user took a jab at Hatton and wrote:

"Why every man needs a dog to talk to."

BMT216A @mypenfoldhearts @DPWorldTour Why every man needs a dog to talk to. @DPWorldTour Why every man needs a dog to talk to.

Hatton struggled with his performance on the first day, but after a second, he got into his form and took a long jump on the leaderboard.

The Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship is underway in Dubai and will continue until Sunday, January 22. The Yas Link field is led by Francesco Molinari, with a score of 10 under 67. Notably, Molinari was the captain of the winning team in the Hero Cup that reached a successful conclusion last week.

Besides the DP World Players, the Abu Dhabi field also consists of the LIV Golf players. Lee Westwood and Ian Poulter are also competing at the championship this week.

Players were permitted to compete until the outcome of the ongoing legal battle between the DP Tour and the newly formed LIV Golf Series was determined.

2023 Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship leaderboard after the second round

T1: Francesco Molinari

T1: Guido Migliozzi

3: Jason Scrivener

T4. Victor Perez

T4. Scott Jamieson

T4: George Coetzee

T4: Alexander Bjork

T4. Alexander Levy

T9: Shubhankar Sharma

T9. Antoine Rozner

T9. Min Wok Lee

T9. Adrian Meronk

T9. Shane Lowry

T9. Ryan Fox

T16. Alex Noren

T16. Santiago Soderberg

T16. Rafa Cabrera Bello

T16. Nicolai Hojgaard

T16. Thorbjorn Olesen

T22. Oliver Hundeboll

T22. Seamus Power

T22. Luke Donald

T22. Pablo Larrazabal

T22. Nacho Elvira

T22. Marc Warren

T22.Marcus Kinhult

T22. Grant Forrest

T22. Dan Bradbury

T22. Edoardo Molinari

T22. Tyrell Hatton

T22. Bernd Wiesberger

T34. Matthieu Pavon

T34. Ewen Ferguson

T34. Chase Hanna

T34. Dale Whitnell

T34. Matthew Jordan

T34. Robert Maclntyre

T34. Daniel Hillier

T34. Richard Bland

T34. Jamie Donaldson

T43. Ian Poulter

T43. Adrian Otaegui

T43. Richie Ramsay

T43. Darius Van Driel

T43. John Catlin

T43. Tommy Fleetwood

T43. Thomas Bjorn

T43. Jeff Winther

T43. Sean Crocker

T43. Maximilian Kieffer

T43. Andy Sullivan

T43. Padraig Harrington

T43. James Morrison

T56. Jazz Janewattananond

T56. Marcus Heligkilde

T56. Ashun Wu

T56. Joost Luiten

T56. Nathan Kimsey

T56. Marcus Armitage

T56. Connor Syme

T56. Sami Valimaki

T56. Matt Wallace

T56. Ockie Strydom

T56. Henrik Stenson

T56. Richard Mansell

T56. Lee Westwood

Poll : 0 votes