“Why every man needs a dog” – Fans react to a frustrated Tyrrell Hatton’s animated reactions at Abu Dhabi

Tyrell Hatton was tied for 22nd place after the second round of the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship. The English golfer shot a round of 67, and with a total score of 139, he took a long jump from 43 to 22 after the second round.
Hatton, however, was frustrated with his performance after the golfer missed a shot in the tournament. The DP World Tour shared a short clip of his animated, frustrated reaction on their Twitter account, asking fans to caption it.
Fans came out with excellent captions to describe the golfer's sentiments. They expressed their wit and humor in the comments section of the post:
"All emotions out. Fun to watch."
"Tyrell Hatton, fed up with playing golf with his club, attempts boxing, hockey, and tennis with it. "
One user took a jab at Hatton and wrote:
"Why every man needs a dog to talk to."
Hatton struggled with his performance on the first day, but after a second, he got into his form and took a long jump on the leaderboard.
The Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship is underway in Dubai and will continue until Sunday, January 22. The Yas Link field is led by Francesco Molinari, with a score of 10 under 67. Notably, Molinari was the captain of the winning team in the Hero Cup that reached a successful conclusion last week.
Besides the DP World Players, the Abu Dhabi field also consists of the LIV Golf players. Lee Westwood and Ian Poulter are also competing at the championship this week.
Players were permitted to compete until the outcome of the ongoing legal battle between the DP Tour and the newly formed LIV Golf Series was determined.
2023 Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship leaderboard after the second round
- T1: Francesco Molinari
- T1: Guido Migliozzi
- 3: Jason Scrivener
- T4. Victor Perez
- T4. Scott Jamieson
- T4: George Coetzee
- T4: Alexander Bjork
- T4. Alexander Levy
- T9: Shubhankar Sharma
- T9. Antoine Rozner
- T9. Min Wok Lee
- T9. Adrian Meronk
- T9. Shane Lowry
- T9. Ryan Fox
- T16. Alex Noren
- T16. Santiago Soderberg
- T16. Rafa Cabrera Bello
- T16. Nicolai Hojgaard
- T16. Thorbjorn Olesen
- T22. Oliver Hundeboll
- T22. Seamus Power
- T22. Luke Donald
- T22. Pablo Larrazabal
- T22. Nacho Elvira
- T22. Marc Warren
- T22.Marcus Kinhult
- T22. Grant Forrest
- T22. Dan Bradbury
- T22. Edoardo Molinari
- T22. Tyrell Hatton
- T22. Bernd Wiesberger
- T34. Matthieu Pavon
- T34. Ewen Ferguson
- T34. Chase Hanna
- T34. Dale Whitnell
- T34. Matthew Jordan
- T34. Robert Maclntyre
- T34. Daniel Hillier
- T34. Richard Bland
- T34. Jamie Donaldson
- T43. Ian Poulter
- T43. Adrian Otaegui
- T43. Richie Ramsay
- T43. Darius Van Driel
- T43. John Catlin
- T43. Tommy Fleetwood
- T43. Thomas Bjorn
- T43. Jeff Winther
- T43. Sean Crocker
- T43. Maximilian Kieffer
- T43. Andy Sullivan
- T43. Padraig Harrington
- T43. James Morrison
- T56. Jazz Janewattananond
- T56. Marcus Heligkilde
- T56. Ashun Wu
- T56. Joost Luiten
- T56. Nathan Kimsey
- T56. Marcus Armitage
- T56. Connor Syme
- T56. Sami Valimaki
- T56. Matt Wallace
- T56. Ockie Strydom
- T56. Henrik Stenson
- T56. Richard Mansell
- T56. Lee Westwood