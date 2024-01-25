Farmers Insurance Open payout: Exploring the prize money distribution of the $9,000,000 PGA event 

The Farmers Insurance Open is fully underway, with many golfers putting together impressive first rounds. The event is one of the biggest on the calendar and has a pretty impressive prize purse to pay money out to its competitors.

A total of $9 million is at stake here, so golfers will want to be on their best behavior to get as big of a piece of the pie as possible. Here's how it all breaks down.

Farmers Insurance Open Prize Purse Breakdown

Here's the full breakdown of what the money looks like when it's divided up. The winner takes home a pretty hefty sum:

Place Percent of total purse Actual Money If Two Tied If Three Tied If Four Tied 1 18% $1,620,000.00 $1,300,500.00 $1,074,000.00 $915,750.00 2 10.90% $981,000.00 $801,000.00 $681,000.00 $603,000.00 3 6.90% $621,000.00 $531,000.00 $477,000.00 $439,312.50 4 4.90% $441,000.00 $405,000.00 $378,750.00 $360,000.00 5 4.10% $369,000.00 $347,625.00 $333,000.00 $320,062.50 6 3.63% $326,250.00 $315,000.00 $303,750.00 $293,625.00 7 3.38% $303,750.00 $292,500.00 $282,750.00 $273,375.00 8 3.13% $281,250.00 $272,250.00 $263,250.00 $254,250.00 9 2.93% $263,250.00 $254,250.00 $245,250.00 $236,250.00 10 2.73% $245,250.00 $236,250.00 $227,250.00 $218,250.00 11 2.53% $227,250.00 $218,250.00 $209,250.00 $200,250.00 12 2.33% $209,250.00 $200,250.00 $191,250.00 $184,500.00 13 2.13% $191,250.00 $182,250.00 $176,250.00 $171,000.00 14 1.93% $173,250.00 $168,750.00 $164,250.00 $159,750.00 15 1.83% $164,250.00 $159,750.00 $155,250.00 $150,750.00 16 1.73% $155,250.00 $150,750.00 $146,250.00 $141,750.00 17 1.63% $146,250.00 $141,750.00 $137,250.00 $132,750.00 18 1.53% $137,250.00 $132,750.00 $128,250.00 $123,750.00 19 1.43% $128,250.00 $123,750.00 $119,250.00 $114,750.00 20 1.33% $119,250.00 $114,750.00 $110,250.00 $106,200.00 21 1.23% $110,250.00 $105,750.00 $101,850.00 $98,100.00 22 1.13% $101,250.00 $97,650.00 $94,050.00 $90,450.00 23 1.05% $94,050.00 $90,450.00 $86,850.00 $83,250.00 24 0.97% $86,850.00 $83,250.00 $79,650.00 $77,175.00 25 0.89% $79,650.00 $76,050.00 $73,950.00 $72,225.00 26 0.81% $72,450.00 $71,100.00 $69,750.00 $68,400.00 27 0.78% $69,750.00 $68,400.00 $67,050.00 $65,700.00 28 0.75% $67,050.00 $65,700.00 $64,350.00 $63,000.00 29 0.72% $64,350.00 $63,000.00 $61,650.00 $60,300.00 30 0.69% $61,650.00 $60,300.00 $58,950.00 $57,600.00 31 0.66% $58,950.00 $57,600.00 $56,250.00 $55,012.50 32 0.63% $56,250.00 $54,900.00 $53,700.00 $52,537.50 33 0.60% $53,550.00 $52,425.00 $51,300.00 $50,175.00 34 0.57% $51,300.00 $50,175.00 $49,050.00 $47,925.00 35 0.55% $49,050.00 $47,925.00 $46,800.00 $45,787.50 36 0.52% $46,800.00 $45,675.00 $44,700.00 $43,762.50 37 0.50% $44,550.00 $43,650.00 $42,750.00 $41,850.00 38 0.48% $42,750.00 $41,850.00 $40,950.00 $40,050.00 39 0.46% $40,950.00 $40,050.00 $39,150.00 $38,250.00 40 0.44% $39,150.00 $38,250.00 $37,350.00 $36,450.00 41 0.42% $37,350.00 $36,450.00 $35,550.00 $34,650.00 42 0.40% $35,550.00 $34,650.00 $33,750.00 $32,850.00 43 0.38% $33,750.00 $32,850.00 $31,950.00 $31,050.00 44 0.36% $31,950.00 $31,050.00 $30,150.00 $29,250.00 45 0.34% $30,150.00 $29,250.00 $28,350.00 $27,540.00 46 0.32% $28,350.00 $27,450.00 $26,670.00 $25,965.00 47 0.30% $26,550.00 $25,830.00 $25,170.00 $24,660.00 48 0.28% $25,110.00 $24,480.00 $24,030.00 $23,670.00 49 0.27% $23,850.00 $23,490.00 $23,190.00 $22,905.00

The full purse is divided amongst 90 finishers, so everyone can come away with a little bit of money. Right now, Chun An Yun is the top golfer after one round, as he finished eight under and is currently in line for $1.6 million.

Right behind him is Patrick Cantlay, who is seven strokes under par and could easily make a run to the top of the leaderboard. Ryo Hisatsune is also seven under and tied with Cantlay.

Patrick Cantlay is up for the Farmers Insurance Open lead

Collin Morikawa (five under), Shane Lowry (six under), Justin Rose (three under), and Xander Schauffele (three under) are players to watch as they could contend for a big piece of the $9 million prize purse.

Schauffele was the betting favorite going into the matchup, so he's expected to make a run towards that $1.6 million winnings. Some players withdrew, like Nick Dunlap and Justin Thomas, but the field is very strong and plenty of golfers will be in contention for the ultimate prize.