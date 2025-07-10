Featured groups for R1 of the 2025 Amundi Evian Championship

The first round of the 2025 Amundi Evian Championship will be played on Thursday, July 10. Players will tee off from the Evian Resort Club's first and tenth holes from 7:00 AM local time onwards.

The 2025 Amundi Evian Championship sees a star studded field for the week in France. Jeeno Thitikul forms the first featured group with Lydia Ko and Brooke Henderson. They will tee it up at 7:48 AM local time on Thursday from the back nine.

All eyes are on Minjee Lee this week after she won her third Major championship a few weeks ago. Together with Mao Saigo and Maja Stark they form another featured group. They will tee up the first round of the 2025 Amundi Evian Championship at 8:00 AM local time from the tenth hole.

Notably, World No. 1 golfer Nelly Korda seeks to earn her 16th title on the LPGA Tour this week. She will play the first two rounds of the 2025 Amundi Evian Championship with Chisato Iwai and Celine Boutier. The third and last featured group will take on the Evian Resort Club from the first hole at 12:48 PM local time.

Out of the nine players in the featured groups for the 2025 Amundi Evian Championship, four players have won the tournament before. The most recent of them is Celine Boutier who won the 2023 Amundi Evian Championship.

2025 Amundi Evian Championship Round 1 Tee Times and Pairings

Here's a complete look at the tee times and pairings for the first round of the 2025 Amundi Evian Championship with all times mentioned in local time (via LPGA Tour):

Hole 1

7:00 am : Alice Hewson, Mary Liu, Cara Gainer

: Alice Hewson, Mary Liu, Cara Gainer 7:12 am : Ina Yoon, Maha Haddioui, Jing Yan

: Ina Yoon, Maha Haddioui, Jing Yan 7:24 am : Kumkang Park, Julia Lopez Ramirez, Karis Davidson

: Kumkang Park, Julia Lopez Ramirez, Karis Davidson 7:36 am : Allisen Corpuz, Jin Hee Im, Auston Kim

: Allisen Corpuz, Jin Hee Im, Auston Kim 7:48 am : Yealimi Noh, Nanna Koerstz Madsen, Lindy Duncan

: Yealimi Noh, Nanna Koerstz Madsen, Lindy Duncan 8:00 am : Jasmine Suwannapura, A Lim Kim, Kristen Gillman

: Jasmine Suwannapura, A Lim Kim, Kristen Gillman 8:12 am : Mi Hyang Lee, Andrea Lee, Yan Liu

: Mi Hyang Lee, Andrea Lee, Yan Liu 8:24 am : Moriya Jutanugarn, Anna Nordqvist, Lauren Coughlin

: Moriya Jutanugarn, Anna Nordqvist, Lauren Coughlin 8:36 am : Soo Bin Joo, Dewi Weber, Clarisa Temelo (a)

: Soo Bin Joo, Dewi Weber, Clarisa Temelo (a) 8:48 am : Hira Naveed, Aditi Ashok, Casandra Alexander

: Hira Naveed, Aditi Ashok, Casandra Alexander 9:00 am : Bronte Law, Jenny Shin, Albane Valenzuela

: Bronte Law, Jenny Shin, Albane Valenzuela 12:00 pm : Wei-Ling Hsu, Aline Krauter, Weiwei Zhang

: Wei-Ling Hsu, Aline Krauter, Weiwei Zhang 12:12 pm : Gianna Clemente (a), Shannon Tan, Nataliya Guseva

: Gianna Clemente (a), Shannon Tan, Nataliya Guseva 12:24 pm : Mirabel Ting, Pauline Roussin-Bouchard, In Gee Chun

: Mirabel Ting, Pauline Roussin-Bouchard, In Gee Chun 12:36 pm : Miyu Yamashita, Ariya Jutanugarn, Hannah Green

: Miyu Yamashita, Ariya Jutanugarn, Hannah Green 12:48 pm : Nelly Korda, Chisato Iwai, Celine Boutier

: Nelly Korda, Chisato Iwai, Celine Boutier 1:00 pm : Ayaka Furue, Jin Young Ko, Angel Yin

: Ayaka Furue, Jin Young Ko, Angel Yin 1:12 pm : Ingrid Lindblad, Megan Khang, Esther Henseleit

: Ingrid Lindblad, Megan Khang, Esther Henseleit 1:24 pm : Gaby Lopez, Linn Grant, Chanettee Wannasaen

: Gaby Lopez, Linn Grant, Chanettee Wannasaen 1:36 pm : Emily Kristine Pedersen, Ryann O'Toole, Narin An

: Emily Kristine Pedersen, Ryann O'Toole, Narin An 1:48 pm : Azahara Munoz, Alexa Pano, Mimi Rhodes

: Azahara Munoz, Alexa Pano, Mimi Rhodes 2:00 pm: Robyn Choi, Gemma Dryburgh, Morgane Metraux

Hole 10

7:00 am : Gigi Stoll, Ruixin Liu, Yuri Yoshida

: Gigi Stoll, Ruixin Liu, Yuri Yoshida 7:12 am : Carla Bernat Escuder (a), Chiara Tamburlini, Hinako Shibuno

: Carla Bernat Escuder (a), Chiara Tamburlini, Hinako Shibuno 7:24 am : Lottie Woad (a), Perrine Delacour, Leona Maguire

: Lottie Woad (a), Perrine Delacour, Leona Maguire 7:36 am : Ruoning Yin, Charley Hull, Haeran Ryu

: Ruoning Yin, Charley Hull, Haeran Ryu 7:48 am : Jeeno Thitikul, Lydia Ko, Brooke M. Henderson

: Jeeno Thitikul, Lydia Ko, Brooke M. Henderson 8:00 am : Minjee Lee, Mao Saigo, Maja Stark

: Minjee Lee, Mao Saigo, Maja Stark 8:12 am : Rio Takeda, Madelene Sagstrom, Rose Zhang

: Rio Takeda, Madelene Sagstrom, Rose Zhang 8:24 am : Carlota Ciganda, Amy Yang, Lilia Vu

: Carlota Ciganda, Amy Yang, Lilia Vu 8:36 am : Manon De Roey, Jeneath Wong (a), Brianna Do

: Manon De Roey, Jeneath Wong (a), Brianna Do 8:48 am : Helen Briem, Pajaree Anannarukarn, Darcey Harry

: Helen Briem, Pajaree Anannarukarn, Darcey Harry 9:00 am : Paula Reto, Rianne Malixi (a), Gabriela Ruffels

: Paula Reto, Rianne Malixi (a), Gabriela Ruffels 12:00 pm : Muni He, Cassie Porter, Grace Kim

: Muni He, Cassie Porter, Grace Kim 12:12 pm : Jeongeun Lee5, Maria Marin (a), Haeji Kang

: Jeongeun Lee5, Maria Marin (a), Haeji Kang 12:24 pm : Nastasia Nadaud, Arpichaya Yubol, Sara Kouskova

: Nastasia Nadaud, Arpichaya Yubol, Sara Kouskova 12:36 pm : Sei Young Kim, Lucy Li, Hye-Jin Choi

: Sei Young Kim, Lucy Li, Hye-Jin Choi 12:48 pm : Jennifer Kupcho, Stephanie Kyriacou, Ilhee Lee

: Jennifer Kupcho, Stephanie Kyriacou, Ilhee Lee 1:00 pm : Sarah Schmelzel, Miranda Wang, Hyo Joo Kim

: Sarah Schmelzel, Miranda Wang, Hyo Joo Kim 1:12 pm : Nasa Hataoka, Akie Iwai, Somi Lee

: Nasa Hataoka, Akie Iwai, Somi Lee 1:24 pm : Jenny Bae, Patty Tavatanakit, Yuka Saso

: Jenny Bae, Patty Tavatanakit, Yuka Saso 1:36 pm : Saki Baba, Jiwon Jeon, Sophia Popov

: Saki Baba, Jiwon Jeon, Sophia Popov 1:48 pm : Brooke Matthews, Minami Katsu, Benedetta Moresco

: Brooke Matthews, Minami Katsu, Benedetta Moresco 2:00 pm: Youmin Hwang, Ashleigh Buhai, Peiyun Chien

