FedEx Cup playoffs champion to receive a record $25,000,000 as 2023 prize money gets bumped by $7,000,000

The PGA Tour has finally unveiled the 2024 schedule. The regular season will kickstart in January and will culminate in August and then players will head for the FedEx Cup playoffs followed by fall season events.

The FedEx Cup playoffs prize money has also increased from $18 million to $25 million for the next season. This year's winner will earn $18 million after winning the final playoff event, the Tour Championship, scheduled to take place later this month. The winner of the 2024 Tour Championship, on the other hand, will earn a check of $25 million.

Players will start the regular season in January 2024 with zero FedEx Cup points and will compete in 36 regular events to crack into the top 70 in the standings. The final event of the season, the Wyndham Championship, will take place in August and then the players will head for the Playoffs.

The format for the playoffs will remain the same as that of the current season. The top 70 golfers in the FedEx Cup standings will compete at the St.Jude Championship. The top 50 will then advance for the BMW Championship and finally, the top 30 will make it to the Tour Championship.

Speaking of the 2024 PGA Tour schedule, Tour Commissioner, Jay Monahan said:

"We are excited about the roll-out of the PGA Tour's reimagined schedule and what the season will offer to our fans: a January start with stars competing head-to-head more often, alongside the weekly drama of life-altering moments and the emergence of new stars."

Here is the 2024 FedEx Cup Playoff schedule:

FedEx St. Jude Championship, TPC Southwind, Memphis, Tennessee

Date: Aug. 12-18, 2024

BMW Championship, Castle Pines Golf Club, Castle Rock, Colorado

Date: Aug. 19-25, 2024

Tour Championship, East Lake Golf Club, Atlanta, Georgia

Date: Aug. 26-Sept. 1, 2024

2023 FedEx Cup Playoffs payouts

The 2023 FedEx Cup Playoffs will start with the St.Jude Championship, which will take place from August 10 to August 13 at the TPC Southwind. The second tournament of the playoffs will be played from August 17 to August 20 at Olympia Field. The final playoff tournament, the Tour Championship, is scheduled to take place between August 24 and 27 at the East Lake Golf Club. All three events will be held in 72-stroke formats.

The final Tour Championship winner will be awarded prize money of $18 million followed by $6.5 million for the second-position winner and $5 million for third place.

St.Jude Championship winner will earn $3.6 million while the BMW Championship prize money is yet to be announced.

Here is the prize money for the 2023 FedEx Cup St. Jude Championship:

1st: $3.6 million

2nd: $2.2 million

3rd: $1.4 million

4th: $960,000

5th: $800,000

6th: $720,000

7th: $670,000

8th: $620,000

9th: $580,000

10th: $540,000

Listed below is the prize money for the 2023 Tour Championship:

1st: $18 million

2nd: $6.5 million

3rd: $5 million

4th: $4 million

5th: $3 million

6th: $2.5 million

7th: $2 million

8th: $1.5 million

9th: $1.25 million

10th $1 million