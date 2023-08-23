FedEx Cup prize money: How much will each golfer win at the end of the 2023 Tour Championship?

The FedEx Cup Playoffs will end this weekend with the 2023 Tour Championship. The event, set to tee off on Thursday, August 24, at East Lake Golf Club, will see the top 30 golfers on the FedEx Cup standings compete for the whopping $75,000,000 prize purse. The golfer emerging as the champion this weekend will walk away with a staggering $18,000,000 paycheck.
The final event is being played for the $75 million FedEx Cup bonus pool. The golfer on top of the standings after the conclusion of the Tour Championship will bag the winner’s prize. However, the money will be split equally among players if the scores are tied.
It is also noteworthy that every player in the FedEx Cup top 150 earns some distribution from the bonus pool.
FedEx Cup $75,000,000 prize money payout explored
While the FedEx Cup champion takes the major share of the prize purse, the golfer finishing runner-up will settle for $6,500,000. The third-placed player will win $5,000,000, while the golfer finishing fourth will bag $4,000,000. Golfers finishing fifth, sixth and seventh will win $3,000,000, $2,500,000 and $2,000,000, respectively.
All golfers finishing inside the top 10 after the Tour Championship will win over a million in prize money. The 30th-placed golfer will bag $500,000 for his efforts, while the player finishing last on the 150-man FedEx Cup leaderboard will get $85,000 for his efforts.
Complete prize money breakdown:
- Win: $18,000,000
- 2: $6,500,000
- 3: $5,000,000
- 4: $4,000,000
- 5: $3,000,000
- 6: $2,500,000
- 7: $2,000,000
- 8: $1,500,000
- 9: $1,250,000
- 10: $1,000,000
- 11: $950,000
- 12: $900,000
- 13: $850,000
- 14: $800,000
- 15: $760,000
- 16: $720,000
- 17: $700,000
- 18: $680,000
- 19: $660,000
- 20: $640,000
- 21: $620,000
- 22: $600,000
- 23: $580,000
- 24: $565,000
- 25: $550,000
- 26: $540,000
- 27: $530,000
- 28: $520,000
- 29: $510,000
- 30: $500,000
- 31: $250,000
- 32: $236,000
- 33: $228,000
- 34: $221,000
- 35: $214,000
- 36: $211,000
- 37: $209,000
- 38: $208,000
- 39: $207,000
- 40: $206,000
- 41: $205,000
- 42: $204,000
- 43: $203,000
- 44: $202,000
- 45: $201,000
- 46: $200,000
- 47: $199,000
- 48: $198,000
- 49: $197,000
- 50: $196,000
- 51: $195,000
- 52: $194,000
- 53: $193,000
- 54: $192,000
- 55: $191,000
- 56: $190,000
- 57: $189,000
- 58: $188,000
- 59: $187,000
- 60: $186,000
- 61: $185,000
- 62: $185,000
- 63: $185,000
- 64: $185,000
- 65: $185,000
- 66: $175,000
- 67: $175,000
- 68: $175,000
- 69: $175,000
- 70: $175,000
- 71: $140,000
- 72: $140,000
- 73: $140,000
- 74: $140,000
- 75: $140,000
- 76: $140,000
- 77: $140,000
- 78: $140,000
- 79: $140,000
- 80: $140,000
- 81: $140,000
- 82: $140,000
- 83: $140,000
- 84: $140,000
- 85: $140,000
- 86: $130,000
- 87: $130,000
- 88: $130,000
- 89: $130,000
- 90: $130,000
- 91: $130,000
- 92: $130,000
- 93: $130,000
- 94: $130,000
- 95: $130,000
- 96: $130,000
- 97: $130,000
- 98: $130,000
- 99: $130,000
- 100: $130,000
- 101: $120,000
- 102: $120,000
- 103: $120,000
- 104: $120,000
- 105: $120,000
- 106: $120,000
- 107: $120,000
- 108: $120,000
- 109: $120,000
- 110: $120,000
- 111: $120,000
- 112: $120,000
- 113: $120,000
- 114: $120,000
- 115: $120,000
- 116: $120,000
- 117: $120,000
- 118: $120,000
- 119: $120,000
- 120: $120,000
- 121: $120,000
- 122: $120,000
- 123: $120,000
- 124: $120,000
- 125: $120,000
- 126: $85,000
- 127: $85,000
- 128: $85,000
- 129: $85,000
- 130: $85,000
- 131: $85,000
- 132: $85,000
- 133: $85,000
- 134: $85,000
- 135: $85,000
- 136: $85,000
- 137: $85,000
- 138: $85,000
- 139: $85,000
- 140: $85,000
- 141: $85,000
- 142: $85,000
- 143: $85,000
- 144: $85,000
- 145: $85,000
- 146: $85,000
- 147: $85,000
- 148: $85,000
- 149: $85,000
- 150: $85,000
Interestingly, no player’s career earnings will increase as a result of their performance in the PGA Tour 2022-23 season finale, as the payouts will be made from the FedEx Cup bonus pool.