FedEx Cup prize money: How much will each golfer win at the end of the 2023 Tour Championship?

The FedEx Cup Playoffs will end this weekend with the 2023 Tour Championship. The event, set to tee off on Thursday, August 24, at East Lake Golf Club, will see the top 30 golfers on the FedEx Cup standings compete for the whopping $75,000,000 prize purse. The golfer emerging as the champion this weekend will walk away with a staggering $18,000,000 paycheck.

The final event is being played for the $75 million FedEx Cup bonus pool. The golfer on top of the standings after the conclusion of the Tour Championship will bag the winner’s prize. However, the money will be split equally among players if the scores are tied.

It is also noteworthy that every player in the FedEx Cup top 150 earns some distribution from the bonus pool.

FedEx Cup $75,000,000 prize money payout explored

While the FedEx Cup champion takes the major share of the prize purse, the golfer finishing runner-up will settle for $6,500,000. The third-placed player will win $5,000,000, while the golfer finishing fourth will bag $4,000,000. Golfers finishing fifth, sixth and seventh will win $3,000,000, $2,500,000 and $2,000,000, respectively.

All golfers finishing inside the top 10 after the Tour Championship will win over a million in prize money. The 30th-placed golfer will bag $500,000 for his efforts, while the player finishing last on the 150-man FedEx Cup leaderboard will get $85,000 for his efforts.

Complete prize money breakdown:

Win: $18,000,000

2: $6,500,000

3: $5,000,000

4: $4,000,000

5: $3,000,000

6: $2,500,000

7: $2,000,000

8: $1,500,000

9: $1,250,000

10: $1,000,000

11: $950,000

12: $900,000

13: $850,000

14: $800,000

15: $760,000

16: $720,000

17: $700,000

18: $680,000

19: $660,000

20: $640,000

21: $620,000

22: $600,000

23: $580,000

24: $565,000

25: $550,000

26: $540,000

27: $530,000

28: $520,000

29: $510,000

30: $500,000

31: $250,000

32: $236,000

33: $228,000

34: $221,000

35: $214,000

36: $211,000

37: $209,000

38: $208,000

39: $207,000

40: $206,000

41: $205,000

42: $204,000

43: $203,000

44: $202,000

45: $201,000

46: $200,000

47: $199,000

48: $198,000

49: $197,000

50: $196,000

51: $195,000

52: $194,000

53: $193,000

54: $192,000

55: $191,000

56: $190,000

57: $189,000

58: $188,000

59: $187,000

60: $186,000

61: $185,000

62: $185,000

63: $185,000

64: $185,000

65: $185,000

66: $175,000

67: $175,000

68: $175,000

69: $175,000

70: $175,000

71: $140,000

72: $140,000

73: $140,000

74: $140,000

75: $140,000

76: $140,000

77: $140,000

78: $140,000

79: $140,000

80: $140,000

81: $140,000

82: $140,000

83: $140,000

84: $140,000

85: $140,000

86: $130,000

87: $130,000

88: $130,000

89: $130,000

90: $130,000

91: $130,000

92: $130,000

93: $130,000

94: $130,000

95: $130,000

96: $130,000

97: $130,000

98: $130,000

99: $130,000

100: $130,000

101: $120,000

102: $120,000

103: $120,000

104: $120,000

105: $120,000

106: $120,000

107: $120,000

108: $120,000

109: $120,000

110: $120,000

111: $120,000

112: $120,000

113: $120,000

114: $120,000

115: $120,000

116: $120,000

117: $120,000

118: $120,000

119: $120,000

120: $120,000

121: $120,000

122: $120,000

123: $120,000

124: $120,000

125: $120,000

126: $85,000

127: $85,000

128: $85,000

129: $85,000

130: $85,000

131: $85,000

132: $85,000

133: $85,000

134: $85,000

135: $85,000

136: $85,000

137: $85,000

138: $85,000

139: $85,000

140: $85,000

141: $85,000

142: $85,000

143: $85,000

144: $85,000

145: $85,000

146: $85,000

147: $85,000

148: $85,000

149: $85,000

150: $85,000

Interestingly, no player’s career earnings will increase as a result of their performance in the PGA Tour 2022-23 season finale, as the payouts will be made from the FedEx Cup bonus pool.