FedEx Cup standings updated: Top-100 table ahead of the BMW Championship explored

The 2023 FedEx Cup Playoffs kickstarted last week with the FedEx St. Jude Championship. The event saw the top 70 golfers in the FedEx Cup standings compete against each other for valuable points to secure their spots at this week’s BMW Championship.

According to the updated FedEx Cup standings, after the FedEx St. Jude Championship, Jon Rahm leads the table with 3,386. Scottie Scheffler follows the leader with 3,238 points, while BMW Championship favorite Rory McIlroy sits in third with 2,954 points.

While the top three remains unchanged from last week, weekend’s TPC Southwind event winner Lucas Glover jumped 45 spots on the table to sit fourth. The 43-year-old golfer has 2,885 points to his name. FedEx St. Jude Championship runner-up Patrick Cantlay jumped eight spots to sits fifth with 2,643 points, while Max Homa dropped to sixth with 2,451 points.

Expand Tweet

FedEx Cup standings

Here is the updated FedEx Cup points list through St. Jude (As of Aug 16th):

1: Jon Rahm - 3,386

2: Scottie Scheffler - 3,238

3: Rory McIlroy - 2,954

4: Lucas Glover - 2,885

5: Patrick Cantlay - 2,643

6: Max Homa - 2,451

7: Viktor Hovland - 2,024

8: Wyndham Clark - 1,957

9: Brian Harman - 1,919

10: Tommy Fleetwood - 1,834

11: Keegan Bradley - 1,818

12: Rickie Fowler - 1,752

13: Tony Finau - 1,672

14: Taylor Moore - 1,633

15: Russell Henley - 1,618

16: Nick Taylor - 1,593

17: Si Woo Kim - 1,572

18: Tom Kim - 1,552

19: Xander Schauffele - 1,536

20: Adam Schenk - 1,536

21: Jason Day - 1,531

22: Collin Morikawa - 1,476

23: Emiliano Grillo - 1,443

24: Sepp Straka - 1,431

25: Corey Conners - 1,426

26: Tyrrell Hatton - 1,425

27: Jordan Spieth - 1,422

28: Sungjae Im - 1,420

29: Chris Kirk - 1,361

30: Sam Burns - 1,361

31: Sahith Theegala - 1,294

32: Justin Rose - 1,256

33: Kurt Kitayama - 1,242

34: Denny McCarthy - 1,192

35: Seamus Power - 1,147

36: Lee Hodges - 1,144

37: Adam Hadwin - 1,108

38: Byeong Hun An - 1,107

39: Adam Svensson - 1,080

40: Matt Fitzpatrick - 1,063

41: Andrew Putnam - 1,048

42: Eric Cole - 1,042

43: J.T. Poston - 1,037

44: Brendon Todd - 1,017

45: Cam Davis - 1,008

46: Cameron Young - 981

47: Hideki Matsuyama - 942

48: Tom Hoge - 941

49: Harris English - 940

50: Patrick Rodgers - 939

51: Mackenzie Hughes - 911

52: Nick Hardy - 902

53: Taylor Montgomery - 889

54: Alex Smalley - 880

55: Thomas Detry - 870

56: Stephan Jaeger - 860

57: Brandon Wu - 829

58: Beau Hossler - 826

59: Davis Riley - 812

60: Hayden Buckley - 779

61: Sam Ryder - 767

62: J.J. Spaun - 764

63: Ben Griffin - 747

64: Keith Mitchell - 742

65: Sam Stevens - 736

66: Matt Kuchar - 714

67: Mark Hubbard - 711

68: Aaron Rai - 704

69: Vincent Norrman - 670

70: Matt NeSmith - 662

71: Justin Thomas - 608

72: Adam Scott - 597

73: Davis Thompson - 596

74: Austin Eckroat - 594

75: Ben Taylor - 592

76: Garrick Higgo - 586

77: K.H. Lee - 567

78: Shane Lowry - 563

79: Michael Kim - 563

80: David Lingmerth - 561

81: Justin Suh - 548

82: Matt Wallace - 548

83: S.H. Kim - 546

84: Joel Dahmen - 519

85: Danny Willett - 511

86: Dylan Wu - 509

87: Kevin Streelman - 505

88: Harry Hall - 499

89: Joseph Bramlett - 489

90: Billy Horschel - 485

91: Callum Tarren - 474

92: Robby Shelton - 467

93: Zac Blair - 465

94: Gary Woodland - 465

95: Chez Reavie - 464

96: Aaron Baddeley - 458

97: Nate Lashley - 455

98: David Lipsky - 450

99: Kevin Yu - 445

100: Will Gordon - 440

It is pertinent to note that the top 50 in the current FedEx Cup standings advanced to the second event, the BMW Championship at Olympia Fields. The top 30 after the BMW Championship this weekend will advance to the Tour Championship taking place at the East Lake in Atlanta from August 24-27. The golfers will compete for the FedEx Cup title and the $18 million prize money at the event.