FedEx Cup standings updated: Top-100 table ahead of the BMW Championship explored

The 2023 FedEx Cup Playoffs kickstarted last week with the FedEx St. Jude Championship. The event saw the top 70 golfers in the FedEx Cup standings compete against each other for valuable points to secure their spots at this week’s BMW Championship.
According to the updated FedEx Cup standings, after the FedEx St. Jude Championship, Jon Rahm leads the table with 3,386. Scottie Scheffler follows the leader with 3,238 points, while BMW Championship favorite Rory McIlroy sits in third with 2,954 points.
While the top three remains unchanged from last week, weekend’s TPC Southwind event winner Lucas Glover jumped 45 spots on the table to sit fourth. The 43-year-old golfer has 2,885 points to his name. FedEx St. Jude Championship runner-up Patrick Cantlay jumped eight spots to sits fifth with 2,643 points, while Max Homa dropped to sixth with 2,451 points.
FedEx Cup standings
Here is the updated FedEx Cup points list through St. Jude (As of Aug 16th):
- 1: Jon Rahm - 3,386
- 2: Scottie Scheffler - 3,238
- 3: Rory McIlroy - 2,954
- 4: Lucas Glover - 2,885
- 5: Patrick Cantlay - 2,643
- 6: Max Homa - 2,451
- 7: Viktor Hovland - 2,024
- 8: Wyndham Clark - 1,957
- 9: Brian Harman - 1,919
- 10: Tommy Fleetwood - 1,834
- 11: Keegan Bradley - 1,818
- 12: Rickie Fowler - 1,752
- 13: Tony Finau - 1,672
- 14: Taylor Moore - 1,633
- 15: Russell Henley - 1,618
- 16: Nick Taylor - 1,593
- 17: Si Woo Kim - 1,572
- 18: Tom Kim - 1,552
- 19: Xander Schauffele - 1,536
- 20: Adam Schenk - 1,536
- 21: Jason Day - 1,531
- 22: Collin Morikawa - 1,476
- 23: Emiliano Grillo - 1,443
- 24: Sepp Straka - 1,431
- 25: Corey Conners - 1,426
- 26: Tyrrell Hatton - 1,425
- 27: Jordan Spieth - 1,422
- 28: Sungjae Im - 1,420
- 29: Chris Kirk - 1,361
- 30: Sam Burns - 1,361
- 31: Sahith Theegala - 1,294
- 32: Justin Rose - 1,256
- 33: Kurt Kitayama - 1,242
- 34: Denny McCarthy - 1,192
- 35: Seamus Power - 1,147
- 36: Lee Hodges - 1,144
- 37: Adam Hadwin - 1,108
- 38: Byeong Hun An - 1,107
- 39: Adam Svensson - 1,080
- 40: Matt Fitzpatrick - 1,063
- 41: Andrew Putnam - 1,048
- 42: Eric Cole - 1,042
- 43: J.T. Poston - 1,037
- 44: Brendon Todd - 1,017
- 45: Cam Davis - 1,008
- 46: Cameron Young - 981
- 47: Hideki Matsuyama - 942
- 48: Tom Hoge - 941
- 49: Harris English - 940
- 50: Patrick Rodgers - 939
- 51: Mackenzie Hughes - 911
- 52: Nick Hardy - 902
- 53: Taylor Montgomery - 889
- 54: Alex Smalley - 880
- 55: Thomas Detry - 870
- 56: Stephan Jaeger - 860
- 57: Brandon Wu - 829
- 58: Beau Hossler - 826
- 59: Davis Riley - 812
- 60: Hayden Buckley - 779
- 61: Sam Ryder - 767
- 62: J.J. Spaun - 764
- 63: Ben Griffin - 747
- 64: Keith Mitchell - 742
- 65: Sam Stevens - 736
- 66: Matt Kuchar - 714
- 67: Mark Hubbard - 711
- 68: Aaron Rai - 704
- 69: Vincent Norrman - 670
- 70: Matt NeSmith - 662
- 71: Justin Thomas - 608
- 72: Adam Scott - 597
- 73: Davis Thompson - 596
- 74: Austin Eckroat - 594
- 75: Ben Taylor - 592
- 76: Garrick Higgo - 586
- 77: K.H. Lee - 567
- 78: Shane Lowry - 563
- 79: Michael Kim - 563
- 80: David Lingmerth - 561
- 81: Justin Suh - 548
- 82: Matt Wallace - 548
- 83: S.H. Kim - 546
- 84: Joel Dahmen - 519
- 85: Danny Willett - 511
- 86: Dylan Wu - 509
- 87: Kevin Streelman - 505
- 88: Harry Hall - 499
- 89: Joseph Bramlett - 489
- 90: Billy Horschel - 485
- 91: Callum Tarren - 474
- 92: Robby Shelton - 467
- 93: Zac Blair - 465
- 94: Gary Woodland - 465
- 95: Chez Reavie - 464
- 96: Aaron Baddeley - 458
- 97: Nate Lashley - 455
- 98: David Lipsky - 450
- 99: Kevin Yu - 445
- 100: Will Gordon - 440
It is pertinent to note that the top 50 in the current FedEx Cup standings advanced to the second event, the BMW Championship at Olympia Fields. The top 30 after the BMW Championship this weekend will advance to the Tour Championship taking place at the East Lake in Atlanta from August 24-27. The golfers will compete for the FedEx Cup title and the $18 million prize money at the event.