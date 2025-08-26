FedEx Cup win propels Tommy Fleetwood to career-best ranking

By Shobhit Kukreti
Modified Aug 26, 2025 04:40 GMT
PGA: TOUR Championship - Final Round - Source: Imagn
Tommy Fleetwood with the FedEx Cup win (Image Source: Imagn)

The FedEx Cup win on Sunday has helped Tommy Fleetwood move up in the rankings. Following his maiden PGA Tour triumph, the star English golfer is now sixth in the Official World Golf Rankings.

Last week, Fleetwood entered East Lake Golf Club in search of his first-ever win on Tour. After impressive performances in the first two events of the FedEx Cup Playoffs, he finally crossed the long-awaited hurdle and shot 64, 63, 67, 68 to finish at 18-under and secure a three-shot win at the Tour Championship over Patrick Cantlay and Russell Henley.

Following the Tour Championship win, Tommy Fleetwood moved four spots up to sixth in the OWGR, achieving his career-best ranking. The ace golfer has had a great season so far, missing just one cut. Prior to this week, he was winless in 163 starts on the PGA Tour.

Speaking of the others, Scottie Scheffler continues his hold at the top spot with 21.19 points. He has a whopping 10-point lead over Rory McIlroy, while Xander Schauffele remains in third place. Russell Henley and Justin Thomas round out the top five.

Latest OWGR ft. Tommy Fleetwood explored

Here's a look at the latest men's golf rankings (top 50):

  1. Scottie Scheffler - 21.1999
  2. Rory McIlroy - 11.1429
  3. Xander Schauffele - 6.6932
  4. Russell Henley - 6.4159
  5. Justin Thomas - 5.8409
  6. Tommy Fleetwood - 5.6747
  7. J.J. Spaun - 5.4516
  8. Collin Morikawa - 5.3339
  9. Robert MacIntyre - 4.9812
  10. Harris English - 4.8734
  11. Keegan Bradley - 4.8104
  12. Justin Rose - 4.7359
  13. Sepp Straka - 4.7228
  14. Ludvig Aberg - 4.6286
  15. Viktor Hovland - 4.6082
  16. Hideki Matsuyama - 4.4074
  17. Ben Griffin - 4.2603
  18. Bryson DeChambeau - 4.0030
  19. Maverick McNealy - 3.9721
  20. Cameron Young - 3.8883
  21. Patrick Cantlay - 3.8574
  22. Sam Burns - 3.6845
  23. Shane Lowry - 3.6213
  24. Corey Conners - 3.3689
  25. Tyrrell Hatton - 3.2215
  26. Chris Gotterup - 3.1541
  27. Wyndham Clark - 3.1063
  28. Brian Harman - 2.9842
  29. Sungjae Im - 2.7764
  30. Andrew Novak - 2.7508
  31. Alex Noren - 2.7161
  32. Aaron Rai - 2.6926
  33. Billy Horschel - 2.6800
  34. Matt Fitzpatrick - 2.6644
  35. Akshay Bhatia - 2.6632
  36. Kurt Kitayama - 2.6488
  37. Jason Day - 2.5966
  38. Nick Taylor - 2.5875
  39. Ryan Fox - 2.5550
  40. Taylor Pendrith - 2.5201
  41. Max Greyserman - 2.4665
  42. J.T. Poston - 2.3966
  43. Daniel Berger - 2.3727
  44. Thomas Detry - 2.3455
  45. Denny McCarthy - 2.3383
  46. Samuel Stevens - 2.3270
  47. Min Woo Lee - 2.2473
  48. Jordan Spieth - 2.2443
  49. Chris Kirk - 2.2366
  50. Lucas Glover - 2.2266
About the author
Shobhit Kukreti

Shobhit is one of Sportskeeda’s most seasoned golf journalists, having already authored 3600+ articles and received nearly 5.7 million reads. Prior to his current role, he worked with the Asiana Times after completing his MSc in Geology, giving him a solid foundation in understanding the terrain, variety and challenges posed by various golf courses.

He is a keen follower of the sport and keeps himself updated about the latest trends, news and updates via social media and various news platforms. Shobhit is also methodical about accuracy, going through multiple articles from leading media houses and reputed sources before writing his own. Simultaneously, he specializes in writing reader-friendly content that conveys the necessary information in simple language.

Shobhit was a fan of Tiger Woods growing up, but of late, Nelly Korda, Scottie Scheffler and Ludvig Aberg have caught his attention.

He likes to spend his downtime singing and writing, while he is also an avid watcher of cricket and tennis.

