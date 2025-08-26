FedEx Cup win propels Tommy Fleetwood to career-best ranking

The FedEx Cup win on Sunday has helped Tommy Fleetwood move up in the rankings. Following his maiden PGA Tour triumph, the star English golfer is now sixth in the Official World Golf Rankings.
Last week, Fleetwood entered East Lake Golf Club in search of his first-ever win on Tour. After impressive performances in the first two events of the FedEx Cup Playoffs, he finally crossed the long-awaited hurdle and shot 64, 63, 67, 68 to finish at 18-under and secure a three-shot win at the Tour Championship over Patrick Cantlay and Russell Henley.
Following the Tour Championship win, Tommy Fleetwood moved four spots up to sixth in the OWGR, achieving his career-best ranking. The ace golfer has had a great season so far, missing just one cut. Prior to this week, he was winless in 163 starts on the PGA Tour.
Speaking of the others, Scottie Scheffler continues his hold at the top spot with 21.19 points. He has a whopping 10-point lead over Rory McIlroy, while Xander Schauffele remains in third place. Russell Henley and Justin Thomas round out the top five.
Latest OWGR ft. Tommy Fleetwood explored
Here's a look at the latest men's golf rankings (top 50):
- Scottie Scheffler - 21.1999
- Rory McIlroy - 11.1429
- Xander Schauffele - 6.6932
- Russell Henley - 6.4159
- Justin Thomas - 5.8409
- Tommy Fleetwood - 5.6747
- J.J. Spaun - 5.4516
- Collin Morikawa - 5.3339
- Robert MacIntyre - 4.9812
- Harris English - 4.8734
- Keegan Bradley - 4.8104
- Justin Rose - 4.7359
- Sepp Straka - 4.7228
- Ludvig Aberg - 4.6286
- Viktor Hovland - 4.6082
- Hideki Matsuyama - 4.4074
- Ben Griffin - 4.2603
- Bryson DeChambeau - 4.0030
- Maverick McNealy - 3.9721
- Cameron Young - 3.8883
- Patrick Cantlay - 3.8574
- Sam Burns - 3.6845
- Shane Lowry - 3.6213
- Corey Conners - 3.3689
- Tyrrell Hatton - 3.2215
- Chris Gotterup - 3.1541
- Wyndham Clark - 3.1063
- Brian Harman - 2.9842
- Sungjae Im - 2.7764
- Andrew Novak - 2.7508
- Alex Noren - 2.7161
- Aaron Rai - 2.6926
- Billy Horschel - 2.6800
- Matt Fitzpatrick - 2.6644
- Akshay Bhatia - 2.6632
- Kurt Kitayama - 2.6488
- Jason Day - 2.5966
- Nick Taylor - 2.5875
- Ryan Fox - 2.5550
- Taylor Pendrith - 2.5201
- Max Greyserman - 2.4665
- J.T. Poston - 2.3966
- Daniel Berger - 2.3727
- Thomas Detry - 2.3455
- Denny McCarthy - 2.3383
- Samuel Stevens - 2.3270
- Min Woo Lee - 2.2473
- Jordan Spieth - 2.2443
- Chris Kirk - 2.2366
- Lucas Glover - 2.2266