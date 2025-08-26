FedEx Cup win propels Tommy Fleetwood to career-best ranking

The FedEx Cup win on Sunday has helped Tommy Fleetwood move up in the rankings. Following his maiden PGA Tour triumph, the star English golfer is now sixth in the Official World Golf Rankings.

Last week, Fleetwood entered East Lake Golf Club in search of his first-ever win on Tour. After impressive performances in the first two events of the FedEx Cup Playoffs, he finally crossed the long-awaited hurdle and shot 64, 63, 67, 68 to finish at 18-under and secure a three-shot win at the Tour Championship over Patrick Cantlay and Russell Henley.

Following the Tour Championship win, Tommy Fleetwood moved four spots up to sixth in the OWGR, achieving his career-best ranking. The ace golfer has had a great season so far, missing just one cut. Prior to this week, he was winless in 163 starts on the PGA Tour.

Speaking of the others, Scottie Scheffler continues his hold at the top spot with 21.19 points. He has a whopping 10-point lead over Rory McIlroy, while Xander Schauffele remains in third place. Russell Henley and Justin Thomas round out the top five.

Latest OWGR ft. Tommy Fleetwood explored

Here's a look at the latest men's golf rankings (top 50):

Scottie Scheffler - 21.1999 Rory McIlroy - 11.1429 Xander Schauffele - 6.6932 Russell Henley - 6.4159 Justin Thomas - 5.8409 Tommy Fleetwood - 5.6747 J.J. Spaun - 5.4516 Collin Morikawa - 5.3339 Robert MacIntyre - 4.9812 Harris English - 4.8734 Keegan Bradley - 4.8104 Justin Rose - 4.7359 Sepp Straka - 4.7228 Ludvig Aberg - 4.6286 Viktor Hovland - 4.6082 Hideki Matsuyama - 4.4074 Ben Griffin - 4.2603 Bryson DeChambeau - 4.0030 Maverick McNealy - 3.9721 Cameron Young - 3.8883 Patrick Cantlay - 3.8574 Sam Burns - 3.6845 Shane Lowry - 3.6213 Corey Conners - 3.3689 Tyrrell Hatton - 3.2215 Chris Gotterup - 3.1541 Wyndham Clark - 3.1063 Brian Harman - 2.9842 Sungjae Im - 2.7764 Andrew Novak - 2.7508 Alex Noren - 2.7161 Aaron Rai - 2.6926 Billy Horschel - 2.6800 Matt Fitzpatrick - 2.6644 Akshay Bhatia - 2.6632 Kurt Kitayama - 2.6488 Jason Day - 2.5966 Nick Taylor - 2.5875 Ryan Fox - 2.5550 Taylor Pendrith - 2.5201 Max Greyserman - 2.4665 J.T. Poston - 2.3966 Daniel Berger - 2.3727 Thomas Detry - 2.3455 Denny McCarthy - 2.3383 Samuel Stevens - 2.3270 Min Woo Lee - 2.2473 Jordan Spieth - 2.2443 Chris Kirk - 2.2366 Lucas Glover - 2.2266

