“Feel like great things are coming” – Justin Thomas positive about making PGA Tour’s 3M Open debut after missing The Open cut

Justin Thomas had a forgettable outing at The Open Championship last week. The PGA Tour star failed to make the Friday cut and crashed out of the final major of the year. After this, he arrived in Minnesota for the 2023 3M Open this weekend. The golfer, who was set to take the week off, changed plans and decided to compete in the event.

Thomas’ decision to play at the 3M Open shows his wish to qualify for the FedEx Cup playoffs. The golfer, who is currently in a bad run of form, is looking to make some valuable FedEx Cup points this weekend.

Ahead of his event debut at TPC Twin Cities, Thomas noted the same and exuded confidence in himself. Opening up about his bad form, the 30-year-old said he feels “like great things are coming” his way.

Speaking on Tuesday at the pre-tournament press conference ahead of the 3M Open, Justin Thomas said, as quoted by Golfweek:

“I really feel like great things are coming. I have a lot of faith and belief in myself to know that this is just a challenge and an opportunity for me to grow and get better and really come out of this even better than I have been in the past.”

Commenting on dismal performance last weekend at the major, Thomas said:

“I’ll hit shots like a No. 1 player in the world, and then I’ll make a 9 on my last hole of the tournament. I don’t know if it’s a focus thing or I’m just putting too much pressure on myself or what it is, but when I figure it out, I’ll be better for it.”

Last week, the PGA Tour golfer also revealed his wish to make the Ryder Cup team for the year. He admitted that he needs to up his game in order to make his case to be one of US Captain Zach Johnson’s six picks.

Speaking at The Open, Justin Thomas said:

“I want to make the Ryder Cup more than anything. I’m probably honestly trying too hard to do it.”

Justin Thomas signs up for the 3M Open to make FedEx Cup qualifiers

It is pertinent to note that there are just two regular-season FedEx Cup events remaining this season. Justin Thomas had to sign up for the 3M Open if he wished to make the Cup playoffs. The golfer will also be at the Wyndham Championship next week in order to give himself a shot at qualifying for the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

Thomas currently sits at No. 75 in the FedEx Cup’s season-long standings. The golfer needs to gain at least five places on the table in the next two weeks, as this is the first time that 70 players, instead of the usual 125, will qualify for the post-season event.