"Finau fresh certified" - Tony Finau explains his family's strong fashion sense

Tony Finau is one of the most fashionable professional golfers at the moment. In his latest interview on the PGA Tour, he spilled the beans about his fashion sense and the history of 'Finau Fresh," which is what he likes to call it.

"My taste in fashion has kind of grown, I didn't have the luxury of really having a super nice suit growing up. So now that I do, I definitely dabble a little bit," said Finau.

The 33-year-old has been associated with Nike since 2016. He talked about the influence of other athletes in his fashion.

"Being a Nike athlete, it's helped me be inspired by some of the other athletes. I'm a huge basketball, and NBA fan. I mean, I grew up playing a lot of basketball."

Tony Finau also has an Instagram page with the name 'Finau Fresh' that gives regular updates on the golfer's fashion, life, and family.

He explained the story behind it:

"Finau Fresh came from my wife. She started our Instagram page, Finau Fresh. And then early in the 2022 season, I started coming out as kind of pre-game looks with like Finau Fresh outfits. 100% it's a vibe. Look good, feel good, play good. Look good, bring the first part.

"Finau Fresh certified, as I like to say," he added. "Finau Fresh is just our family. All the shenanigans. We try to keep it light and fun. We have kids that have a lot of attitude and a lot of personality and we just like showing that to the world. We made it into a portrait right on my wallet so my family is all with me."

Finau, who is the father of five kids, is very close to his entire family. He acknowledges their significance in keeping him positive.

"My kids have been a huge perspective for me," he said. "Kept me positive, I think in moments where maybe wouldn't have been as positive. I think it's important to have a 'why' and my family is definitely that 'why'. I want to do them proud, but mostly just, they inspire me to be better and be the best version of myself."

What's next for Tony Finau?

Tony Finau will play at the Wells Fargo Championship this week

Tony Finau will next be playing in the Wells Fargo Championship that begins on Thursday, May 4, at the Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte.

Tony Finau won the Mexico Open at Vidanta on Sunday, beating Jon Rahm by a three-stroke margin. This was his fourth win since finishing runner-up at last year's Mexico Open.

Max Homa is the defending champion at the Wells Fargo Championship, beating Keegan Bradley, Matt Fitzpatrick, and Cameron Young by two strokes.

The Wells Fargo Championship is one of the designated events on the PGA Tour this year with prize money of $20 million. The 156-player field will have most of the top names as it is compulsory for the top players to compete in the designated events.

Rory McIlroy will be making his comeback since last playing in the 2023 Masters, where he faced a shock exit after failing to make the cut.

