“First of many I’m sure”; “Good for Ryan Fox” – Fans hail Kiwi star for winning playoff thriller at Myrtle Beach Classic

On Sunday, May 11, Ryan Fox outlasted Mackenzie Hughes and Harry Higgs to claim the 2025 Myrtle Beach Classic. He made a birdie on the first extra hole to secure his first-ever PGA Tour win.

Fox entered the final round of the Myrtle Beach Classic three strokes back. He managed just one birdie on the front nine but picked up four more on the back nine to shoot a 66. He was joined at the top by Hughes and Higgs, who carded rounds of 67 and 68, respectively.

In the playoff, Fox chipped in for a birdie on the par-4 18th hole, while the other two faltered and were left behind.

Fans online congratulated Ryan Fox for his maiden win on the PGA Tour. Many praised the Kiwi star's clutch chip birdie in the playoff hole.

Here's a look at some reactions:

"Good for Ryan Fox. Great guy."

"First of many I’m sure, serious player," another fan posted.

"Seems his chipping accuracy is as good as his old man’s goal kicking," this fan commented.

"Clutch chip in for the win!" one user remarked.

"When foxy has a chance he takes it," another user opined.

"What a clutch chip-in!" this fan wrote.

How much did Ryan Fox earn with the Myrtle Beach Classic win?

The purse size of the Myrtle Beach Classic 2025 was $4 million, and Ryan Fox bagged a share of $720,000 along with 300 FedEx Cup points for the win.

Harry Higgs and Mackenzie Hughes received $356,000 each for their joint runner-up finish, while Kevin Yu took home $196,000 for a solo fourth-place finish.

Here's a look at the payout for the Myrtle Beach Classic 2025:

WIN, Ryan Fox ($720,000)

($720,000) T2, Harry Higgs ($356,000)

T2, Mackenzie Hughes ($356,000)

4, Kevin Yu ($196,000)

T5, Niklas Norgaard ($154,500)

T5, Alex Smalley ($154,500)

T7, Rico Hoey ($113,333.33)

T7, Hayden Buckley ($113,333.33)

T7, Mark Hubbard ($113,333.33)

T7, Sami Valimaki ($113,333.33)

T7, Thorbjorn Olesen ($113,333.33)

T13, Chris Gotterup ($69,571.43)

T13, Dam Ryder ($69,571.43)

T13, Steven Fisk ($69,571.43)

T13, Joseph Bramlett ($69,571.43)

T13, Victor Perez ($69,571.43)

T13, Davis Shore ($69,571.43)

T13, Carson Young ($69,571.43)

T20, Emiliano Grillo ($45,480)

T20, Harry Hall ($45,480)

T20, Patton Kizzire ($45,480)

T20, Chesson Hadley ($45,480)

T20, Ben Silverman ($45,480)

T25, Taylor Moore ($33,800)

T25, Norman Xiong ($33,800)

T27, William Mouw ($29,200)

T27, Trace Crowe ($29,200)

T27, Quade Cummins ($29,200)

T27, Will Chandler ($29,200)

T31, Crisobal Del Solar ($25,000)

T31, Brice Garnett ($25,000)

T31, Trent Phillips ($25,000)

T34, Seamus Power ($21,800)

T34, Antoine Rozner ($21,800)

T34, Danny Walker ($21,800)

T37, Vince Whaley ($17,400)

T37, Mason Andersen ($17,400)

T37, Nathan Franks ($17,400)

T37, Taylor Dickson ($17,400)

T37, Ryo Hisatsune ($17,400)

T37, Ricky Castillo ($17,400)

T37, Ben Kohles ($17,400)

T37, Blades Brown ($17,400)

T45, Nick Watney ($12,005.71)

T45, Chad Ramey ($12,005.71)

T45, Rafael Campos ($12,005.71)

T45, Dylan Wu ($12,005.71)

T45, Theo Humphrey ($12,005.71)

T45, Max McGreevy ($12,005.71)

T45, Takumi Kanaya ($12,005.71)

T52, Doug Ghim ($9,920)

T52, Tim Widing ($9,920)

T52, Austin Duncan ($9,920)

T52, Tom Kim ($9,920)

T52, Jackson Byrd ($9,920)

T52, Kevin Roy ($9,920)

T52, Alejandro Tosti ($9,920)

T59, Adam Svensson ($9,200)

T59, Francesco Molinari ($9,200)

T61, Matteo Mannasero ($9,000)

T61, Jesper Svensson ($9,000)

T61, Andrew Putnam ($9,000)

64, Anders Albertson ($8,840)

65, Hayden Springer ($8,760)

66, Bill Haas ($8,680)

T67, George Duangmanee ($8,560)

T67, Luke List ($8,560)

69, Michael Feuerstein ($8,440)

About the author Shobhit Kukreti Shobhit is one of Sportskeeda’s most seasoned golf journalists, having already authored 3600+ articles and received nearly 5.7 million reads. Prior to his current role, he worked with the Asiana Times after completing his MSc in Geology, giving him a solid foundation in understanding the terrain, variety and challenges posed by various golf courses.



He is a keen follower of the sport and keeps himself updated about the latest trends, news and updates via social media and various news platforms. Shobhit is also methodical about accuracy, going through multiple articles from leading media houses and reputed sources before writing his own. Simultaneously, he specializes in writing reader-friendly content that conveys the necessary information in simple language.



Shobhit was a fan of Tiger Woods growing up, but of late, Nelly Korda, Scottie Scheffler and Ludvig Aberg have caught his attention.



He likes to spend his downtime singing and writing, while he is also an avid watcher of cricket and tennis. Know More