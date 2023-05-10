“Firsts at Pebble” - USGA to launch campaign at Pebble Beach for the 78th Women’s US Open

The 2023 Women's US Open is the 78th edition of the major tournament. The upcoming event is a historic first for the USGA as it will be the first time it will be held at the Pebble Beach Golf Links.

The upcoming major tournament will commence from July 6 to July 9. The world's best female players are set to play at the Pebble Beach Golf Links. Before the tournament, the USGA is set to start a campaign. They announced it through their Twitter handle,

"Every golfer's first Pebble Beach experience is memorable.Whether it's visiting as a child with family, playing with friends or watching on TV from home, let's hear your first memory! #FirstAtPebble"

Whether it's visiting as a child with family, playing with friends or watching on TV from home, let's hear your first memory!

Interestingly, this year the USGA has received over 2.000 entries for the Women's US Open. This is the highest number of entries in the tournament's history. Last year, they received 18,74 entries.

The fans will also get to watch both the TV and digital coverage of the tournament. NBC, USA Network, and Peacock have the rights to broadcast the entire event. This will also be the first women's event to have a visual shot-tracking experience.

This is the first of four Women's US Open to be held at Pebble Beach. The other three will be held in 2035, 2040, and 2048.

2023 Women's US Open: Full broadcast schedule

The 78th Women's US Open will commence on July 6. The USA Network and the NBC network will TV broadcast the entire event. Peacock has digital rights and will telecast the event on their OTT platform.

Here is the entire TV broadcast schedule for the event:

Thursday, July 6 (Round 1)

3 pm to 8 pm on USA Network

Friday, July 7 (Round 2)

3 pm to 8 pm on USA Network

Saturday, July 8 (Round 3)

1 pm to 3 pm on USA Network

3 pm to 6 pm on NBC

Sunday, July 9 (Round 4)

1 pm to 3 pm on USA Network

3 pm to 7 pm on NBC

Women's US Open: History and facts

The first Women's US Open was held in the year 1946. Since then it is recognized as one of the four majors in women's golf. Interestingly, this competition is the second major in every season and has the highest prize pool in women's golf.

The tournament was first televised in the year 1965 and has been televised every year since then. The 2023 competition will be the first time it will be digitally broadcasted too.

Se Ri Pak is the youngest champion ever in the tournament. She won the tournament when she was just 20 years old in 1998.

Lucy Li is the youngest entrant in the tournament. She made headlines when she qualified at the mere age of 11 years old in 2014.

Here are the last 10 winners of the tournament:

2022: Minjee Lee

2021: Yuka Saso

2020: Kim A-lim

2019: Lee Jeong-eun

2018: Ariya Jutanugarn

2017: Park Sung-hyun

2016: Brittany Lang

2015: Chun In-gee

2014: Michelle Wie

2013: Inbee Park

Betsy Rawls and Mickey Wright share the record for most Women's US Open titles win four wins.

