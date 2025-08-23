"Focus on captain"; "Reasonable" - Fans divided as Keegan Bradley dubs Ryder Cup decision 'very difficult'

Fans on social media have reacted to Keegan Bradley's discussion on the Ryder Cup decision. The American golfer had an amazing season on the PGA Tour this year.

There have been talks about whether he would be playing captain at the biennial tournament. As the Ryder Cup is approaching, Keegan Bradley opened up about his decision and called it the "biggest decision" of his life. He said (Nuclr Golf):

“It's very difficult… I'm having a really hard time separating right now my captaincy and my playing......To be honest, I feel like I'm still one of the best players in the world… I figured the likelihood of being completely out of the picture was probably pretty slim…”

Nuclr Golf shared Bradley’s opinion on being Ryder Cup captain on its X account.

Fans jumped to the comment section to talk about it. However, some supported him to be the playing captain, while some said he should focus on captaincy.

"Focus on captaincy. It’ll mean more to the guys on the team to see him as a leader and him solely focused on that," a fan wrote.

"Reasonable," another fan wrote.

"Captain only," one more fan added.

Here are more fan reactions:

"Show class. Do not play," a fan said.

"He should play," a fan added.

"Go for it KB. You have earned the right to play and it just so happens a year or so ago you were picked to be the captain. Would KB the captain pick KB the player if he were someone else ? Make History !! Just Do it !! USA ! USA ! USA !!" a fan said.

Sam Torrance shares a strong opinion on Keegan Bradley’s dual role at the Ryder Cup

In an exclusive interview with the Sky Sports Golf podcast this week, former European Ryder Cup team captain Sam Torrance opened up about Keegan Bradley and whether he should be playing in the biennial tournament.

However, Torrance said it would be a huge mistake and suggested the American golfer focus on captaincy. He said (via Golf Monthly):

"It would be the worst decision a captain has ever made if he was a playing captain. I don't believe you can do it. There are things the captain has to do. He has to put the pairings in Friday and Saturday and he's the only player in the American team that can talk to his team."

After the BMW Championship, Scottie Scheffler, J.J. Spaun, Harris English, Xander Schauffele, Bryson DeChambeau, and Russell Henley made it to the U.S. team, and the remaining six would be announced by Bradley.

He is ranked 11th in automatic qualification standings, and considering his amazing season in 2025, there has been debate surrounding whether he would be the playing captain.

Keegan Bradley won the Travelers Championship this year, while some of his amazing finishes included T6 at the Sony Open in Hawaii, T5 at the Arnold Palmer Invitational, T8 at the PGA Championship, and T7 at the Memorial Tournament.

