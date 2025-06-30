Following in Paige Spiranac’s footsteps, 989k followed Insta influencer gives out the same warning about social media

Several months ago, Paige Spiranac offered up a warning about fake social media profiles. It's a big issue for today's content creators, as fake accounts run rampant and there are so few ways to truly protect one's identity online. Now, Claire Hogle, a social media influencer in the golf space who has over 989,000 followers on Instagram, is having to share essentially the exact same message to her fans.

Claire Hogle echoed Paige Spiranac's earlier message (Instagram/clairehogle)

Hogle posted:

"Again - this is my only account. These scammers quite literally put me in danger by making people think they're talking to me and taking their money under my name. Please you guys. Stop falling for this. It's so obvious. I do not message people on Telegram."

It's similar to what Spiranac said earlier this year in February:

"Hi just a friendly reminder I don't have a telegram or anything like that. The only place you can talk to me directly is on Passes. One reason I have my Passes account is to help eliminate any confusion with impersonators."

She added:

"I'm doing everything I can to crack down on these fake accounts but just know I will never have a telegram, WhatsApp or anything similar to that to chat."

A fan had reached out to Hogle after having what appeared to be a romantically tinged relationship with a fake Hogle account and may have sent money. Hogle said they were scammed and offered up the advice for all followers to avoid the same fate.

Paige Spiranac opens up on disappointing Creator Classic outing

After her most recent Creator Classic event, Paige Spiranac was left disappointed. She has struggled in the past with confidence in golf, taking years to even begin scoring herself again.

After a bad outing, she's looking to make a change. It could be as simple as finding the right clothes to wear. What Paige Spiranac typically wears on the golf course has often been the topic of conversation, and that might happen again.

Paige Spiranac struggled (Image via Getty)

Known for her unique style that is unlike what is normally expected at a golf course, Spiranac admitted that her style might've been helping her play better. She had two awful hits at the Creator Classic, and she was down on herself afterwards before adding:

"I'm just saying I've never shanked in a tank top... my theory still holding strong."

How one looks can be a confidence boost on the golf course, where there's as much going on mentally as physically. It remains to be seen if and when Spiranac will get another chance in a semi-professional event to prove this theory and reassert herself as one of the best social media golfers.

