Paige Spiranac sets the record straight about fake Telegram and WhatsApp accounts

Paige Spiranac has issued a warning about fake social media accounts impersonating her. She clarified that she does not have Telegram or WhatsApp channels and that fans can only communicate with her via Passes.

Paige Spiranac is a former golfer turned social media influencer. She is one of the most popular golf social media personalities, with more than 4 million Instagram followers and over 1 million followers on X and TikTok. She also has nearly 439K subscribers on YouTube, where she regularly posts golf tutorial videos.

On Sunday, February 23, Spiranac took to Instagram to warn her fans about fake social media accounts.

"Hi just a friendly reminder I don't have a telegram or anything like that," she wrote. "The only place you can talk to me directly is on Passes. One reason I have my Passes account is to help eliminate any confusion with impersonators.

"I'm doing everything I can to crack down on these fake accounts but just know I will never have a telegram, WhatsApp or anything similar to that to chat," she added.

"There’s nothing wrong with AimPoint," - Paige Spiranac reflects on the controversial putting technique

On Sunday, controversy emerged after A Lim Kim used the AimPoint putting technique during the final round of the Honda LPGA Thailand. Paige Spiranac took to X to react to the incident.

"Ban Aim Point," she wrote.

In the follow-up post, the 31-year-old golf influencer provided a broader explanation of her views on the controversial technique.

"In all seriousness, there’s nothing wrong with AimPoint," she wrote. "The problem is when it’s not taught correctly which will slow down pace. Also a player who is slow will always be slow with or without it. My issue is when they are so conditioned to use AimPoint that it’s a habit they have to use even on tap ins. Trampling around the golf hole is not it"

The AimPoint technique, which was developed by Mark Sweeney, has been the subject of controversy over the last few weeks. A couple of weeks ago, Lucas Glover called for the technique to be banned, citing that it "took forever" to read the breaks. In response, Collin Morikawa suggested banning long putters, which Glover is known for using.

Currently, several professionals use the AimPoint technique, including Morikawa, Will Zalatoris, Viktor Hovland, Keegan Bradley, Tommy Fleetwood, and Adam Scott.

