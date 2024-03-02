Footballer Harry Kane discusses the difference between good and great golfers

Ace soccer star Harry Kane feels consistency is the key difference between a good and great golfer.

Kane himself is an avid golfer, and when he is not playing soccer, he is seen trying his hands at the golf club. He has a low handicap of 3 and is better at the game than many other athletes who play it just as a hobby.

In a recent interview, the English captain reflected on his golf game and said that, having played with prominent professionals, he felt he was nowhere near them.

"It really is the consistency," he said as per Golf.com. "I’m able to have probably one great round in in 20. These guys are having 20 great rounds in 25, or maybe even better, especially when you’re looking at the best players in the world. So just that consistency, and it comes down to practice. I look at how I got to where I am now in football, the the hours of dedication, the hours of hard work and hours on the training pitch. It all adds up to, you know, perfecting their craft.

He added that the best players have spent hours perfecting their craft, be it chipping, putting, or swinging, to reach where they are at the moment.

"So yeah, a 3-handicap is good, but it’s such a big jump from from someone like me to to them. And I think consistency is the number one word because they’re just able to produce it shot after shot. And that’s the most difficult thing to do," he added.

After getting signed by Bayern Munich last year, Kane has shifted to Munich, Germany. He said he hasn't been on the golf course much since joining the Bundesliga.

"The weather’s a little bit different out here. There’s a bit more snow and a bit more frost. I’ll probably have to wait until March to get back out on the golf course," Kane added.

"I got to play Augusta." Harry Kane shares his favorite golf memory

In a recent interview with Andy Carter, Harry Kane shared that his favorite golf memory was playing at the Augusta National following the Masters in 2022.

"I think my most special memory on a golf course is I got to play Augusta," he said. "Just to be there, I watched it on the Sunday and I was able to play it on the Monday, the day after the final round. The course was perfect condition, full Sunday pins, they didn't do the tees unfortunately they kind of put us forward but just that moment and being at Augusta and hitting that tee shot. Playing amen corner, I actually birdied 13, my only birdie of the day."

He added that it was magical, as he had always dreamed of visiting Augusta National.