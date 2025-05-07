Former champ Jason Day suffers injury scare ahead of PGA Championship

Former PGA Championship winner Jason Day has withdrawn from the Truist Championship this weekend. The Signature Event was slated to involve the world number 32, but he has been suffering from a disc herniation in his neck.

Day hopes to be back for next week's Major, one that he won in 2015, and stands to date as his only Major title, but there's no guarantee. Neck injuries can be difficult to overcome and are crucial in golf.

Patrick Rodgers took Day's place in the field for the Signature Event, though he was slated to play the Myrtle Beach Classic originally. This is not the first time Day has had to step out of tournaments this year.

The Australian golfer withdrew from The Players Championship earlier this year because of an illness. He has otherwise been in pretty good form, as he placed T8 at the Masters, T27 at the Texas Children's Houston Open, and T49 at the RBC Heritage.

The Truist is the sixth of eight total elevated events, but it will also be missing world number one Scottie Scheffler, who is sitting out to get ready for next week's PGA Championship. That may or may not include Day.

Jason Day has advice for amateur golfers

Those wanting to make it as a professional in golf might want to listen to Jason Day. He has a Major title at the PGA Championship and 13 career wins on the PGA Tour.

When he plays with amateurs in pro-ams and other events, he notices what they do wrong. His advice would be to take the time to assess the shot and gather as much information as possible.

He said via Golf.com:

“Them just being able to walk the shot, and then come back and assess like, OK because of it is upslope, we are on an uphill, we’re landing on an upslope with grain, we’re going to land a little bit further."

He continued:

“And then I think the next part is they don’t really understand the lies as well. Like I mean we got a pretty clean lie and taking a couple of practice swings to kind of feel, OK, that’s how hard I need to hit it.”

Jason Day likened it to driving a car:

“It’s like getting in your car this morning coming to the golf course. You know exactly what to do, where to turn, how to turn, how fast to go — you have a road map to get here. That’s what we’re trying to do with this. We’re trying to give you a road map to go, OK, I know how to go from here to here. Like sometimes I’m not always going to execute the shot, but you’re trying to do it consistently so over time it gets better."

Even when those amateurs skip the steps and still do well, Day believes it's more luck than anything else.

