Former Golf channel host Holly Sonders introduces Exposed Sportz, a new entertainment-focused sports league

Holly Sonders is the founder and creator of Exposed Sportz, a new entertainment-focused sports league entirely different from anything else that the sports world has seen.

According to Sonders, the league will comprise of some of the hottest women in the world, an idea that she came up with while with her fiancee Oscar.

A few months ago, Sonders thought about a league that will not feature regular athletes. These athletes are from other known areas of work, including OnlyFans and Instagram models. The league will cover traditional sports like basketball and volleyball.

The new league by Holly Sonders will also have some rather unconventional sports. They will feature models in bikinis only playing GoPros, tug-of-wars, oil wrestling, beer pong, cornhole, and sex charades.

Speaking via Outkick, Sonders said:

“We quickly learned that the best (sports competitions) were the ones where the girls were touching. Like the oil wrestling and Twister. We say ‘sports’, but it’s really different competitions. One that we did was a sundae eating contest. The girls made sundaes and ate them off each other. There was a mechanical (p*nis) riding one too."

Expand Tweet

The league is going to be super unconventional, with Holly Sonders' goal being to make her audience 'be horny and laughing at the same time'.

Holly Sonders' new league Exposed Sportz to feature unconventional rules

The most unique part of the entire league is the different way in which the league will start. Instead of shaking hands or a whistle to start the games, the players will take off their shirts instead.

“Boxers touch gloves at the beginning of a fight. We have the t*tty-tap. The referee says, ‘Ladies, please remove your tops’ and then they touch their breasts together and we’re off. That’s kind of our trademark. The ‘t*tty-tap.”

The League is gaining some popularity amongst the people ahead of its launch and teasers are already out on all social media platforms regarding its release.